It’s been true since the beginning of time: Parents will go to great lengths to protect their kids. That’s why they caution them about “stranger danger” and remind them to stay close while in public places. Yet even the most safety-minded moms and dads can find it difficult to navigate digital dangers.

The problem lies in the fact that technology has become an ingrained part of everyday culture. Babies and toddlers born in the 21st century learn to recognize common devices quickly. What they don’t realize is those devices can be gateways to serious risks like cyberbullying, online predators, and inappropriate content.

However, parents often find it difficult to figure out how to shield their youngsters from harm. This is especially true when school-age kids grow old enough to have a smartphone. Unfortunately, the vast majority of cell phones aren’t designed for the elementary or middle school crowd. They’re created to give teens and adults complete digital access. In other words, they’re exactly what younger children don’t need.

Here’s the problem, though: The residential landline is going the way of the dinosaur. Statista’s data shows that personal landline use dropped more than 50 percentage points between 2004 and 2022. Consequently, kids can’t depend on home phones to check in with family members or friends. Instead, they need a way to connect that doesn’t expose them to anything unwanted or untoward. And that’s where Gabb Wireless’ innovations step in.

A Company’s Vision To Enrich and Preserve Childhood Innocence

Gabb Wireless started with a vision to offer families smartphones engineered for kids as an alternative to the regular ones on the market. Little did they realize how rapidly parents would embrace their product. Eventually, Gabb Wireless expanded from phones to smartwatches, always with kids’ security in mind.

What features make Gabb Wireless’ products so appealing for both young users and their parents?

1. Gabb Wireless smart tech keeps the “good stuff” and gets rid of everything else.

At first glance, a Gabb WIreless smartphone or smartwatch looks fairly similar to other smartphones. A closer inspection reveals the major differences that set this brand apart.

Gabb Wireless devices only allow specific capabilities via 14 preloaded, kid-safe apps. Users can talk, text, take images and videos, and listen to limited radio stations. Yet they can’t get on the Internet, access the App Store, jump on social media platforms, or surf the Internet.

By removing all points of entry to the wider digital space, Gabb Wireless successfully constructs a wall between kids and the digital world. This wall can’t be breached. Therefore, children are empowered to exercise some freedom within guardrails.

2. Kids are weaned from the lure of excessive screen time.

As noted in an ABC article, screen time keeps increasing in the younger population. Even before the pandemic, children between the ages of 8 and 11 spent nearly five hours daily in front of screens. To put that number in context, it’s the weekly equivalent of many part-time jobs.

Gabb Wireless phones and watches help reduce the attraction of screens by making them less of an entertainment source. Many customers note that their children treat their Gabb devices in a more utilitarian manner. That is, they write a text or take a selfie—and then put the device away.

It’s no secret that screen time has been associated with depression, anxiety, and other unhealthy emotional responses. Consequently, Gabb Wireless items can teach children how to make wiser screen choices.

3. Parents aren’t forced into expensive contracts.

Moms and dads frequently feel like they have no option but to buy adult-level smartphones for their kids. Not only does this make it harder to police what their children see on their phones but it locks them into pricey contractual obligations.

Gabb Wireless’ kids’ phone cellular plans start at reasonable price points. Additionally, they come in several setups. For instance, parents can pay on a month-to-month basis if they want to avoid one-year or two-year contracts.

By making a product that’s budget-friendly, Gabb Wireless lowers the barrier to entry for families considering investing in a child’s first phone.

4. Cell service is unlimited and reliable.

Nothing is scarier for a mother or father than being unable to reach a child. And everyone knows that emergencies can arise quickly. Gabb Wireless’ plans are built around reliable cell service to make sure all stakeholders have peace of mind and fast access.

It doesn’t matter how many times kids call or text their families or friends each month, either. Because each plan promises unlimited texting and calling, children can always receive and send communications with their contacts.

As a side note, Gabb Wireless’ smartphones and smartwatches are embedded with a trustworthy GPS feature. This allows the product to be located in the event that it’s misplaced.

Generation Z and each generation moving forward may be considered “tech natives.” They don’t need to have all the tech laid at their feet too soon, though. Forward-leaning companies like Gabb Wireless help parents inch their children into the virtual realm safely. Ultimately, trustworthy products like Gabb smart devices offer a protective digital bridge between childhood and adulthood.