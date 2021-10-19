Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a new Ghostbusters movie that will be released this summer. Early reviews of Ghostbusters: Afterlife have their judgments ready, and here are they. Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been getting mixed reactions from critics and fans alike, with some calling it “a masterpiece” while others say it’s “an abomination.”

What is the release date of ghostbusters: Afterlife?

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was originally scheduled to come out in July. But, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be released on March 5th in 2021. Sony has pushed back the release date of this film 3 times. The first time it was pushed to November 11, 2021. But then they changed it to November 19, 2021.

This film had an unannounced screening on August 23, 2021, during the 2021 Cinemacon event in Las Vegas. The film was shown at the conference in New York. They had a special screening for the fans.

What is the information about the reviews of ghostbusters: Afterlife?

On the review website Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds an approval rating of 84% based on 25 reviews. The average score is 7.3/10. One website tells you the ratings of a movie. They rated this movie 69 out of 100.

The cast in this film is engaging. They do comic moments well. They also play more fully-fleshed people than the first movie did, which means that they are interested in creating good characters for the story. She also noted some things that the film had in common with Stranger Things, The Wizard of Oz, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Olly Richards gave this movie 4 out of 5 stars. He said it was lovely and that it is a new generation.

He also said it loved the old movies. Peter Debruge of Variety described the movie as not necessary but enjoyable. He said that it does nothing to tarnish what came before. The 1984 Ghostbusters movie has fans. People who like finding Easter eggs will be satisfied with this new one. But if you liked the old ones and wanted something different, this isn’t it. People might be sad because they want something that is not there. They can probably get something else.

The first reactions to Ghostbusters: Afterlife have started coming in and the critics are saying it is the true sequel that fans of the franchise wanted. The movie “Ghostbusters” was in development hell for years after the second movie. Some of the people in the movie didn’t want to do it, like Bill Murray. Sony made a movie with women in it, but then they did not make money, so they wanted to make the movie again with their son.

What are we expecting?

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a story about a single mother who has to move from her home and moves to another place. It’s about a farmhouse left to her by her late grandfather. In this town, there have been many earthquakes and strange things happening at a mine. This makes people wonder if something happened in the past. It is possible that the thing that caused this was a man who made bad things happen. The person’s name was Ivo Shandor, and he once owned the mine. The kids with their family and new friends will have to use the old Ghostbusters equipment to save the world from a new threat.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was shown at CinemaCon. People there had a good reaction to the movie. Most people agree that Jason Reitman did the right thing by using nostalgia for the original franchise. He included many hints and callbacks to the original without becoming too much.

Some people liked the new Ghostbusters film, but some did not like it. The problem with this film was that there were too many jokes about the old films. The new Ghostbusters movie was first announced. There was skepticism among the fans after the last film. But there were good things about it too, like that Jason Reitman wrote and directed it and that the original cast will be in it again. The trailers for the new movie have been exciting. People who have seen it early all say that they like it a lot.

Who will be starring in Ghostbusters: Afterlife?

Mckenna Grace as Phoebe, Callie’s daughter is Trevor’s sister and Egon’s granddaughter.

Finn Wolfhard is a popular actor that plays Trevor, Phoebe’s brother and Egon’s grandson.

Carrie Coon plays Callie,

Paul Rudd as Mr.Grooberson, a teacher

Logan Kim is Phoebe’s classmate.

Celeste O’Connor as Lucky, Trevor’s classmate

Bill Murray as Dr. Peter Venkman

Dan Aykroyd as Dr. Raymond “Ray” Stantz

Ernie Hudson as Dr. Winston Zeddemore

Sigourney Weaver as Dana Barret

Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz

Oliver Cooper as Elton[

Bokeem Woodbine as Sheriff Domingo

Marlon Kazadi has Thick neck

Sydney Mae Diaz as Swayze

Tracy Letts as Jack

Harold Ramis died on February 24th, 2014. He appeared in Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989).