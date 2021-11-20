Go-Big Show is an American talent show. The show began on January 7th, 2021. It was made by Propagate, Matador Content, and Boat Rocker Studios. The Go-Big Show is a TV show on the TBS network. The show has 9 episodes in total. They are about stunts which were filmed at the Macon Coliseum in Macon, Georgia, United States.

TBS has made a show to compete. They will do bigger and more outrageous stunts in the second season. The producer DJ Khaled will be the judge and executive producer for Season 2. The show is called Go-Big Show and it will be on TV with Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, and Cody Rhodes as judges too. In the show ‘Go-Big Show’, Bert Kreischer is the host. Khaled replaces Snoop Dogg, who had to leave because he was busy. The 10-episode second season of this show will start production next month in Georgia.

The stunt show did not do well. It got a score of 3.9 out of 10 on IMDb and it did not get enough ratings to calculate a score on Rotten Tomatoes.

What is the expected release date for Go-Big Show Season 2?

The makers of Go Big renewed the show at the end of season one in July, but we know it will come out on January 6, 2022. The show’s production is being held up by the global pandemic. It is all around the world and that is one of the reasons season 2 has been delayed.

We know that this show has been renewed and will be back for a second season. The day the date is announced, we will let you know.

As of November 2021, TBS has not renewed Go-Big Show for season 2. It does not mean that the show is canceled though. The show is not on now. The next season will be shown when it’s ready. We will post more information about the show as soon as it becomes available.

What is the expected cast/hosts/judges of Go-Big Show Season 2?

Hosts and Judges: Snoop Dogg left the show because of some clashing dates. Along with that, DJ Khaled may be one of the new judges for next season. He might also be an executive producer for next season’s 2nd season.

The panel will be made of T-Pain, Jennifer Nettles, Rosario Dawson, Cody Rhodes, and Bert Kreischer.

Although there are still some speculations that more judges might be on the show, the producers of the show may get an idea about what you want from season 2. We will get back to you as soon as the producers tell us who the judges and hosts will be.

What is the expected plot of Go-Big Show Season 2?

This is a show on TV where people do stunts. They might be with trucks, alligators, or bows and arrows. It’s different than any other show on TV because it has big things like monster trucks to do the stunts.

On this show, people try to do daring things. They also talk about their lives on the show. The contestants compete with each other to see who can impress the judges. The winner will get $1000000!

The report says that the upcoming season will be different from last season. It will be more challenging and complicated.

We don’t know what is going to happen in the second season. It might be more dangerous than the first season. We will only know when the makers of the show tell us about it. There will not be the same mistakes that were made before. This next one will be exciting for sure!

About the Go-Big Show Season 2: Trailer

The creators renewed the show but we don’t know when it will be released. We do not have any trailers for it yet.

The trailer for the show will be out a month before it airs. It is sure to have a lot of adventures and thrillers that will make us want to see the show.

The team has said they are renewing the next season, but they have not said when it will be. This is confusing for many people. It will probably come to the screens next year, or it could be in 2023. But we do not know when until the makers tell us.

