The long-awaited second season of the hit Amazon Prime series “Good Omens” has finally arrived, and fans of the show are in for a treat. The new season features the return of Michael Sheen and David Tennant as the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley, respectively, as they continue to navigate their unlikely friendship and the end of the world.

Here’s everything you need to know about “Good Omens” Season 2:

What is “Good Omens”?

“Good Omens” is a television series based on the novel of the same name by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. The show follows the adventures of Aziraphale, an angel, and Crowley, a demon, as they work together to prevent the apocalypse.

Who stars in “Good Omens” Season 2?

The main cast of “Good Omens” Season 2 includes Michael Sheen as Aziraphale, David Tennant as Crowley, Jon Hamm as the archangel Gabriel, and Miranda Richardson as the psychic medium Madame Tracy.

What is the plot of “Good Omens” Season 2?

The new “Good Omens” season picks up where the first season left off, with Aziraphale and Crowley still trying to prevent the end of the world. The season also delves deeper into the history of the two characters, exploring their past lives and how they came to be friends.

What are the reviews like for “Good Omens” Season 2?

The reviews for “Good Omens” Season 2 have been largely positive, with many critics praising the chemistry between Sheen and Tennant and the show’s witty writing. Screen Rant called the new season “compelling” and “incomparably delightful,” while IGN said it was “charming” and “poignant.”

Is “Good Omens” Season 2 worth watching?

If you’re a fan of the first season of “Good Omens” or the book it’s based on, then the new season is worth watching. The show retains the same irreverent humor and clever storytelling that made the first season so popular while deepening the characters’ relationships.

Where can I watch “Good Omens” Season 2?

“Good Omens” Season 2 can stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Overall, “Good Omens” Season 2 is a worthy follow-up to the first season.