Grey’s Anatomy renewed for season 19

Yes, it’s true. Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama. And the series has been renewed by ABC for its 19th season, with star Ellen Pompeo set to return as Meredith Grey. Over the decades the series has remained ABC’s top-rated show. Craig Erwich, the president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals said the following, according to Deadline, when asked if the new season of Grey’s Anatomy would be its last:

“Grey’s Anatomy continues to be a rating juggernaut. The fans loved this(season 18) season. I thought Grey’s Anatomy did a really incredible job this year telling the stories of all the frontline heroes who are fighting the good fight (against) Covid. We will take Grey’s Anatomy for as long as we can.”

Who will be in the upcoming season of Grey’s Anatomy?

Original cast members Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. are also set to return for Season 19. “Past cast members Kate Walsh, Abigail Spencer, and Kate Burton have also made appearances this season, and new characters Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster) — the show’s first non-binary doctor — and Michelle Lin (Lynn Chen) have been added to the fold”, confirms Variety.

Creator Shonda Rhimes talks about the show’s legacy

Rhimes, in a Variety cover story in November, talked at full length about the show’s legacy. She wishes the show to be remembered for how it inspired so many women to become doctors. She says, “Sadly, I think the legacy might simply just be that we made it possible for more people of colour to have jobs on camera on television,” Rhimes said, “which makes me embarrassed for television.” She also says that the show’s long life is an inspiration for her.

“I have a 19-year-old who’s in college right now,” she said. “And when that 19-year-old was strapped to my chest like a baby, I wrote a show, and that show is still on the air.”

Grey’s Anatomy renewal for the 19th season is widely praised

“‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is a true phenomenon, beloved by audiences around the world. Whether they catch it live on ABC, or stream it on Hulu or globally on Disney Plus or Star Plus, it’s clear that fans can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’s brilliant creation,” said Dana Walden, the chairman of entertainment at Walt Disney Television. “We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo, and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come.”

“I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard, and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season,” said Rhimes. “This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew, and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for so many years.”

“‘Grey’s Anatomy’ has a global impact that can’t be overstated. ‘Grey’s’ touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters,” said Vernoff. “I’m excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact.”

Why you should watch Grey’s Anatomy?

