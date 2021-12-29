The Guardians of the Galaxy have been a big part of Marvel Comics since 1969. Guardians of the galaxy is a comic book series that was first published in 1969 and it has been going strong ever since. Guardians of the galaxy are about a group of superheroes who come from different parts of space to create an alliance to save the galaxy, from destruction by its enemies. Guardians of the Galaxy is an American superhero film based on Guardians of the Galaxy by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning. In this blog post, we will be giving you some Guardians Of The Galaxy movie facts that you may not know already!

Why is special about Guardians of the Galaxy?

Guardians of the Galaxy is special because it is one of the few Marvel movies that doesn’t have any Iron Man, Thor, or Captain America in it. Guardians of the Galaxy is a standalone movie and it introduces a whole new set of superheroes to the Marvel universe.

What are the Guardians of the Galaxy about?

The Guardians of the Galaxy are a team of superheroes who come together to save the galaxy, from destruction by its enemies. The story follows with Peter Quill, who steals a mysterious orb coveted by Ronan, a powerful villain with ambitions that threaten the entire universe. This theft has left a bounty hunter after Peter Quill. To bring down Ronan, Peter forms a truce between some misfits- -Rocket, a gun-toting raccoon; Groot, a tree-like humanoid; the deadly and enigmatic Gamora; and the revenge-driven Drax the Destroyer. However, Peter finds out the hidden power of the orb and what destruction it could pose. Now, he has to once again assemble his so-called alliance to do something to the orb as the Galaxy’s fate is now dangling.

Who are in Guardians of the Galaxy?

Guardians of the Galaxy has been directed by James Gunn and written by James Gunn and Nicole Perlman.

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord

Wyatt Oleff as Young Peter Quill

Zoe Saldana as Gamora

Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer

Vin Diesel as Groot

Krystian Godlewski as Groot (on set)

Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon (voice)

Lee Pace as Ronan the Accuser

When did the movie come out?

The film was released on July 31, 2014, internationally, and on August 1, 2014, in the United States.

Groot is here to spread the holiday cheer! 🎄🎁 These digital collectible statues will launch on the @veve_official app tomorrow at 8AM PT/11AM ET. https://t.co/tiL35xdYJ5 — Guardians of the Galaxy (@Guardians) December 23, 2021

What is the cast saying about Guardians of the Galaxy?

“Guardians of the Galaxy is about family. It’s about a group of people who have been brought together to fight for something bigger than themselves and find out what that is along the way.” – Chris Pratt. “I was really blown away by Guardians of the Galaxy. I thought it was an incredible movie. I loved all the characters, the story, loved how well it was done.” – Chris Evans. “It’s an epic fight for this group of unlikely heroes to take down Ronan and prevent him from destroying everything they’ve ever known. Guardians are about finding out who you are supposed to be in life, where your place is, what kind of family you have… I think people will really connect with that idea.” – Zoe Saldana

ADVERTISEMENT

Why people should watch Guardians of the Galaxy?

Guardians of the Galaxy Guardians of the Galaxy is about a team that has to work together in order to save the galaxy. Their worlds are all very different but they each have one thing in common; A desire for revenge! The Guardians must learn how to use this strength and not let it destroy them along with Ronan, who threatens their homes & lives! Guardians of the Galaxy is a film about family. About people with different backgrounds coming together and protecting each other no matter what. It also has a great soundtrack! The cast was amazing in Guardians of the Galaxy and they each brought their own personalities to the characters. Chris Pratt did an incredible job as Starlord and his sarcasm mixed with humor made for some great one-liners throughout the movie. Zoe Saldana played Gamora perfectly and really showed her strength and vulnerability as Gamora.

Dave Bautista blew me away with his portrayal of Drax, he captured Drax’s anger but also his heart making him a very likable character. Bradley Cooper surprised me with his voice acting skills as Rocket, I honestly couldn’t imagine anyone else doing a better job than he did! Krystian Godlewski was perfect as Groot, you can feel the love that Groot has for his friends and it really makes you root for him. Guardians of the Galaxy is one of my favorite Marvel movies to date, not just because of the great action and special effects but also because of the relatability of the characters. I would highly recommend Guardians of the Galaxy to anyone who enjoys a good superhero movie!