Marvel fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This movie is sure to be a blockbuster hit, just like the first two films in the series. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will see the return of some of Marvel’s most beloved cosmic superheroes, including Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot. In this article, we will take a closer look at what we can expect from this highly anticipated film. The franchise is based on Guardians of the Galaxy by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning.

James Gunn confirms Volume 3 would be the final

Yes, I know it’s very heart-breaking that our beloved team Guardians of the Galaxy will no longer be there. The writer and director of the movie series James Gunn have confirmed this news to Deadline on their Hero Nation podcast.“This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians,” James Gunn announced.

What did James Gunn say in the podcast?

“It’s big; it’s so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be,” Gunn teased from the upcoming Marvel production’s set in Atlanta. “I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story,” Gunn continued, “That’s always a little bit scary; I’m doing my best. I’m aware that the third film in most trilogies sucks; not always,” he added.

The filmmaker even spoke words about the Peacemaker. “I think at the heart of Peacemaker is a love story between Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) and Christopher Smith (John Cena) and it’s not a sexual love, not a romantic love, it’s a love of friendship, of two people who are very different from each other, but they have a lot in common: They have overbearing parents who are obsessed with power, and their own version of what success is,” he continued.“They both feel left behind in the wake of those parents, and they instantly like each other despite those differences,” Gunn said.

Gunn also addressed when he was asked, why is Peacemaker keeping a butterfly in a jar?

To this Gunn answered, “I think he doesn’t trust what they’re telling him: Him (Peacemaker) keeping Goth in a jar has to do with what Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) is telling him. I don’t think he trusts Murn. So what are these Butterflies? What do they want? I don’t think he wants to go headfirst into what authority is telling him, which is what he’s done a lot in his life.”

What will be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 about?

Last July, the director hinted at a dark end to the franchise when he said that the movie will have a “heavier story”.”For ‘Guardians 3’, the script has basically been written for a long time. I’ve been playing with it in little ways over the years, but it’s basically stayed the same since three years ago. It’s pretty heavy actually. It’s a heavier story, so it’s an emotional process to go through,” Gunn told Entertainment Weekly.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has officially begun filming. James Gunn shared this image today to mark the occasion. Guardians Vol. 3 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 23, 2023. pic.twitter.com/1DpD34TPzC — IGN (@IGN) November 9, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

why you should watch Guardians of the Galaxy?

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is one that has consistently impressed audiences since its inception. With a mix of humour, heart, and stunning visuals, Guardians of the Galaxy Volumes are a great watch. For one, it’s an incredibly fun and entertaining film series that is sure to leave a lasting impression on viewers. Additionally, the franchise has consistently pushed boundaries in terms of visual effects and storytelling, making each instalment worth watching from start to finish.

When are Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hitting screens?

It’s a long way for the third volume to hit screens. The movie is set to come on May 5, 2023. The film was previously set for release on May 1.

Character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord

Zoe Saldaña as Gamora

Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer

Vin Diesel as Groot

Bradley Cooper as Rocket

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock

Since volume 3 of the franchise is going to hit the screens in 2023, you have plenty of time to watch the other two instalments. Watch out first and second volumes to know what the movie is all about. And I am sure you will love the movie.