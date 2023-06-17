Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya made headlines when he offered to pay Rs 5 lakh to get his shoes back at his wedding with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic. The incident happened during the wedding ceremony, when someone stole Pandya’s shoes from outside the mandap. Pandya, who is known for his flamboyant personality, took the incident in his stride and offered to pay the amount to get his shoes back.

Pandya’s wedding with Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya tied the knot with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic in a private ceremony in 2020. The couple, who had been dating for some time, surprised their fans with the news of their engagement and subsequent marriage. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members of the couple, and pictures from the ceremony went viral on social media. Pandya and Stankovic have since become one of the most talked-about couples in the Indian entertainment industry.