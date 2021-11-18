Dame Helen Mirren will host the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses. This is a collection to commemorate the 20 th anniversary of Warner Bros. People who like Harry Potter will be able to play through the first book at this event and People will need to know about what is happening in the book, so they can answer questions. People will be competing for the title of House Cup champion.

What is the release date of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Season 1?

There is a new Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses quiz show. The first episode will air on November 28th and it will be hosted by Helen Mirren.

What is the plot of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Season 1?

The game is called the Harry Potter Hogwarts Tournament of Houses. You answer questions and there are surprises for people coming to the game. The game is made with Warner Bros. Unscripted Television is making a new show. It will tape on later this month, and it might be shown on Cartoon Network. Then it will be available to watch online on HBO Max.

Who will be hosting in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Season 1?

The Harry Potter cast has famous people in it. They could have been the master of ceremonies for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses. The production company chose to not have a Harry Potter actor host the show. However, they did choose an Oscar-winning actress named Helen Mirren to be the host for this show.

Helen Mirren will make her first appearance in the Harry Potter films. Mirren is always good. She was wonderful when she won an Oscar for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen. And people loved her when she raced up streets and flirted with Vin Diesel in the Fast and Furious franchise. Now she will be the headmaster for this trivia tournament, but only for a little while.

The Harry Potter characters will come to the show. It has been confirmed that Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Simon Fisher-Becker (Fat Friar) will be there. Shirley Henderson (Moaning Myrtle) will appear in the movie. So will Luke Youngblood (Lee Jordan). Harry Potter fans can also see Pete Davidson and Jay Leno.

What is the information related to Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Season 1?

In 2001, Warner Bros. brought out the first movie of J.K. Rowling’s series of books “Harry Potter.” Between then and 2011, they made eight movies and they grossed $7.7 billion worldwide! The movies led to plays and games and even subject park attractions based on the book series.

We are making a place for Harry Potter fans to show what they know about the Wizarding World. People from the United Kingdom who know a lot about Harry Potter will be here. Dame Helen Mirren will be there too to help with that. We’ll show this in WarnerMedia’s products and platforms if she agrees. Tom Ascheim, who is president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics said that “television is an extremely powerful medium.”

The official trailer and schedule for the upcoming Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses has been released. The new Harry Potter-themed game show will air on TBS and Cartoon Network in November.

What can we expect?

It is a four-part special event hosted by Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren. The event will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. It will have questions and players can earn points. The winner is the team who has the most points at the end.

The Harry Potter movies are about a boy who goes to a magic school. There are eight movies in the series. The first movie was released in 2001 and the last one was released in 2011. They grossed over 7 billion dollars worldwide, so they made a lot of money. Each movie received near-universal praise from fans and critics. They were happy with the cinematography, visual effects, writing, and performances of the actors. Just like Rowling’s novels, the Harry Potter film series has a dedicated fan base. They have seen each movie and read each book hundreds of times, just like fans of Rowling’s books. Now those same fans have a chance to exercise their knowledge about the movies and books because there is an online trivia game that they can play.

Where I can watch ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses’

Hogwarts Tournament of Houses will only be on TBS and Cartoon Network for four weeks. Both of those are cable networks, so in order to watch these games lives viewers will need to be subscribed to a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV service that offers those channels (most do) or a live TV streaming service that includes them, like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.