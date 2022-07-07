Who is Philip Keung

Compared to the Hollywood actors, equal competition is given by the Chinese actors. Philip Keung is a Hong Kong actor who has given many good movies. There are more interesting facts available in the online websites for the people’s clarity. Also he is one of the agents in the One Cool Artist Management. You can easily Google his name for capturing the details about him; some of the interesting facts are mentioned here. Philip has also won some awards in his cinema for different roles done for him.

Even though Philip Keung played the supporting characters, the role is very well justified without a second thought. Also he won the best supporting actor in the Profima International Film Fest and Awards in 2017. Another hit was made in the year 2018 in the Hong Kong film Awards for the same best supporting actor. In the following paragraph, you will be able to see the movies and also the details about his relationship status. Apart from the films, he also did the Television Drama which also attracted the people through his performances.

Philip Keung Movies

More than 55 movies were made by Philip Keung in his career. Also most of the movies were a hit compared to other actors in that time. The Shock Wave movie made him win the Best Supporting character in two main award functions. You can check on the internet pages for finding other movies done by him. The blockbuster movies were Tracey, Shock Wave, Once upon a time in Hong Kong.

Besides his age factor, he chooses many tricky roles to be played alongside for the people to make it more natural. In recent times in Hong Kong, Philip Keung has become the most prolific film actor, which made the career more meaningful in many ways. To a high extent, he has done more than 40 films between the years 2013 and 2018. Also, his other works hold high end positions to maintain the lists in more perfect ways.

Philip Keung Wife

Philip’s wife’s name is Anna Kam who is considered to be his lucky charm. Also he mentions in all the interviews that his wife is a wonder woman and she supports him in all the situations. However their children are in a good position and also the Philip Keung always spends his time with his however the situation may beat his work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read also :

The Latest News on Dynasty Warriors 2 Release Date, Plot, Star Cast, and Reviews