It’s that time of year again when the leaves start to change colours, the air becomes crisp, and pumpkins start to appear on doorsteps. Yes, it can only mean one thing: Halloween is just around the corner! And what would Halloween be without a viewing of Hocus Pocus? This classic 1993 film follows three witches who are accidentally resurrected in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts. Hilarity ensues as they try to fit in and get their revenge on the townspeople who banished them 300 years ago. If you’re looking for a good scare this Halloween, look no further than Hocus Pocus!

Hocus Pocus is coming for a second part

What would be happier than to know that Hocus Pocus is coming up for the second instalment? The film will be directed by Anne Fletcher. Recently, Bette Midler who is going to play the character of Winifred announced that she has wrapped filming on the upcoming Disney+ film Hocus Pocus 2. She made this announcement via her Twitter account posting, “THAT’S A WRAP!!!!”.

Who will be in Hocus Pocus 2?

Midler will be reprising her role as Winifred Sanderson from director Kenny Ortega’s original 1993 film. Others reprising their roles from the original movie would include, Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson, Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, and Doug Jones as William “Billy” Butcherson. We will also see Whitney Peak (as Becca), Lila Buckingham (as Cassie), Belissa Escobedo (as Izzy), and Tony Hale (as Salem’s mayor Jefry Trask).

Midler had earlier confirmed the actors reprising their roles when she said, “They want to make a movie, they’ve asked us if we were interested and of course, all of us said “yes,” on Fox 5’s Good Day New York.

What did the director say about the upcoming movie?

Anne Fletcher said, “Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film.” She continues, “I am so grateful to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers.”

When is the movie releasing?

No official release date has been announced for Hocus Pocus 2. But it will be dropped on Disney+.

Why you should watch the Hocus Pocus movie?

The Hocus Pocus movie is a classic Halloween film that everyone should watch at least once. The movie is full of comedy and adventure, and it’s a great family-friendly film to watch during the holiday season. The Hocus Pocus movies are also known for their amazing cast, which includes Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. So if you’re looking for a good laugh and some spooky fun this Halloween season, be sure to check out Hocus Pocus!

Hocus Pocus has become a Halloween classic over the years, and it’s no surprise why viewers have fallen in love with the film. The movie is full of comedy and adventure, which makes for an enjoyable watch any time of year. But what makes Hocus Pocus so special during the Halloween season? For starters, the film takes place on Halloween night and follows three witches who are accidentally resurrected by some modern-day children. The witches, known as the Sanderson sisters, proceed to terrorize the townspeople until they’re finally defeated by Max, Dani, and Allison – the kids who brought them back to life.

Critic reviews Hocus Pocus 1993 movie

The reviews have been mostly positive, with many noting its family-friendly appeal. The film has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 78% and an audience score of 84%. Hocus Pocus is definitely a Halloween classic that deserves to be watched time and again. The website’s critical consensus reads, “Harmlessly hokey yet never much more than mediocre, Hocus Pocus is a muddled family-friendly effort that fails to live up to the talents of its impressive cast.”

If you’re looking for a fun Halloween movie to watch this year, Hocus Pocus is a perfect choice. Released in 1993, the film has held up well over the past 25years, and it’s no surprise why viewers have fallen in love with the film. The movie is full of comedy and adventure, which makes for an enjoyable watch any time of year.