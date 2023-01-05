In an organization, many employees have several ideas that could improve their work. Some even have ideas to make some of their business processes faster and better. But unfortunately, most of them are afraid of voicing their ideas and comments because they think their ideas are not good enough. They may not be able to suggest revolutionary ideas that could cause the company to spend on the changes.

Therefore, the key is for an organization to introduce an innovation culture that will encourage employees to contribute views that could help their work and the company.

In the business environment, innovation and value creation rely on ideas. Idea generation makes businesses matter in the eyes of stakeholders and customers. They are the foundations of value creation, and there should be a culture to nurture its growth. Implementing a culture of ideation within the organization will give idea generation the structure to help employees think and share new thoughts continuously.

Developing ideation within the organization

With the current business climate and the proliferation of competition, it becomes imperative for organizations to create a culture of ideation. The company has to ensure that fresh ideas are available frequently and there is a schedule for evaluating these ideas. Thus, ideation needs a structure where you can track where the ideas come from and segregate them according to opportunities and problems. An excellent method is to deploy an idea management software to collate ideas, organize and segregate them, and prepare them for evaluation.

For a systematic guide to developing ideation, here are the things you should do.

1-Provide an environment to stimulate creativity

Everybody in the organization has ideas, but some people are more creative than others. Developing and generating concepts relates to an employee’s position, natural talents, perceptions, passions, and experiences. The organization should understand how its employees generate ideas and provide the tools and resources to help and challenge them.

2-Collect and recognize ideas

Create a forum or environment for employees to share their ideas. They should have a space, such as an electronic venue, in-person brainstorming sessions, or physical discussion boards. The system should be accessible; you can capture the submitted ideas and acknowledge their receipt. Ensure the employees know that the ideas will be evaluated, categorized, or combined with other related ideas before implementation. Likewise, they should understand that you cannot implement all ideas but may use others for further development.

3-Provide incentives

Ensure that you provide incentives to motivate employees to generate more creative ideas. Think of different ways to give rewards. They could be social, financial, or material.

4-Be specific and provide direction

You see problems and you want solutions. However, do not expect your employees to generate ideas randomly. It would be more efficient if you told them what problem you need to solve. Give them specific requirements so they can concentrate on the problem and develop quality ideas.

These are the steps to develop a culture of ideation in your organization. Guide and encourage your employees, and you will have a veritable think tank to help you become a more progressive and adaptable company.