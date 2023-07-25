Love, Death and Robots, the animated anthology series that explores themes of love, death, and technology, has been a hit with audiences since its debut in 2019. With three seasons already released, fans are wondering just how popular the show is. So, how famous is Love, Death and Robots?

Critical Reception

Love, Death and Robots has been critically acclaimed since its debut. The show has a 76% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising its unique storytelling, stunning visuals, and thought-provoking content (source: Rotten Tomatoes). The show has also been praised for its ability to tackle complex themes quickly, with each episode clocking in at under 22 minutes.

Audience Reception

Love, Death and Robots has also been a hit with audiences. While Netflix does not release official viewership numbers, the show has been widely discussed on social media and has garnered a dedicated fanbase. The show’s unique format, which features a collection of short films, has also made it easy for fans to binge-watch the entire series in one sitting.

In addition to its audience popularity, Love, Death and Robots has also been recognized by industry professionals. The show has been nominated for several awards, including a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program for the episode “The Witness” (source: Emmys).

Conclusion

In conclusion, Love, Death and Robots has been a hit with both critics and audiences since its debut in 2019. The show’s unique format, stunning visuals, and thought-provoking content have made it a must-watch for science fiction and animation fans. While Netflix does not release official viewership numbers, the show has been widely discussed on social media and has garnered a dedicated fanbase. With the show’s creator hinting at a potential fourth season, fans have even more reason to be excited for the future of Love, Death and Robots.

