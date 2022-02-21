Introduction:

One popular futuristic in-demand popular technology is Robotic Process Automation to ensure and make business operations simple. If in case worried about the efficiency of the business operations, adopting automation is a perfect choice. Automation technology has the potential that can turn the revenue of the businesses to a higher level. Robots are here to support automation.

Though the name deals with bots, the ultimate truth is that technology doesn’t employ physical robots; instead, it’s the business-critical software robots that automate a complex task. RPA requires no coding efforts and efficiently performs repetitive tasks. These processes are further handled by software bots that combine machine learning, automation, computer vision, etc.

Predictions for RPA benefits, AI, and automation in 2021

1. RPA will become the new ERP:

Global system integrators and audit-based consulting companies will encourage and train workers to embrace automation. These firms recognized the automation industry is poised for explosive growth and can already see real opportunity to sell off business strategies and enablement services to help clients and reap new benefits, very much like they once did with ERP.

2. Centers of excellence (CoEs) will become profit centres

This prediction talks about a significant shift: in 2021, every company will eventually consider automation. These operations help save money and serve as a revenue-generation platform to create new revenue streams.

3. We’ll focus on bridging islands of automation

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts say that the industry will turn its attention to robot resilience in 2021. To be more specific, RPA vendors will help their customers to avoid creating separate islands of automation operations that can become dysfunctional, hard to maintain, and extremely expensive over time.

4. We’ll start to rely on work-from-home robots

Remote work is accelerating the transition from full-time employment to gig-based ways of working. Hence, the RPA market will adjust to support this continued shift to small working models.

5. The employee experience will become as important as customer experience:

The entire automation market will address operations and processes that would help to improve the employee experience, which is critical for increasing morale, engagement, and productivity.

6. RPA will become more transformational

2021 is the year; companies already began to make substantial changes to operating models across the board. As they keep going, they will indeed manage to achieve the potential of digital transformation.

7. Intelligent automation will come to the fore

Both intelligent automation and RPA emulate human activity. Therefore, organizations will have to acknowledge the increased utility of putting together AI and RPA for greater efficiency of business processes.

9. The differentiation of software robots will facilitate the right choice for your business goals

More the industry expands, more RPA tools will become available. Currently, there are about 150 vendors with their own specific set of offerings and platforms. Each one of them is different in terms of the general approach to automation, design quality, profitability claims, etc. Choosing the best among them might sound overwhelming and complex for beginner companies that plan to start the automation journey. However, it does require understanding some subtle technical nuances; thus, there is a stringent need for more efficient segregation of software bots.

10. RPA adoption will extend well beyond IT-related areas

Another trend is RPA mythology equates robotic process automation with the influence of IT in the world of business that will start to lose ground. Today, RPA is no longer a newcomer. Instead, it’s a widely accepted and well-known method for improving business productivity. More its rate of adoption increases, organizations get to observe its benefits across various business processes and departments. Business leaders are anticipating that robotic process automation is intrinsically tied to the IT teams.

Conclusion:

This new trend is going to unfold through time. A report by Gartner anticipates that until 2024, nearly 50% of RPA platform adoption will take place outside of IT departments. Now, as we learn to live with the pandemic-related changes, robotic process automation and intelligent automation will be leveraged by organizations keen on creating and maintaining competitive advantage. In a nutshell, the bottom line of the trends in RPA and intelligent automation for 2021 is promising. Developing high performing, engaged, and productive employees with increasingly complex software bots will eventually make a huge difference between stagnant businesses. As per statistics and the trends, it is specific and not an overly enthusiastic claim that the RPA industry will be one of the top technology trends to look out for in 2021.