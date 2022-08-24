If your boss is challenging you may wonder if they will ever be happy. However, there are some things you can do to appease a challenging boss.

Some bosses are challenging because they’re under pressure. Others might not have a great personality. Whatever the case is, you can make your work life more pleasant.

Know When To Draw The Line

Ideally, you will know when to draw the line and say “Enough is enough”. If you’re being bullied or discriminated against you can ask for help from HKM.com and human resources.

If your boss is not a bully, they may simply be under pressure. Knowing the difference can make the work place a more pleasant place to be.

Don’t Talk About Your Boss

As tempted as you might be, don’t talk about your boss to your co-workers. Instead:

Talk to someone who does not work there, if you need to vent

Talk to a family member or a friend

Listen to what others have to say about your boss but respond diplomatically

It can be hard not talking about your boss. However, when you avoid doing so you’re less likely to encourage more negativity.

Understand Your Boss’ Motivations

Try to understand why your boss behaves the way they do. If they have a high pressured job, it could result in them putting additional pressure on you.

Try to see things from their perspective so you can get an insight into their behavior.

If you find the behavior challenging, create ways to discuss their behavior.

Always Choose Your Words Carefully

It’s important to be open and honest in the workplace. However, you should choose your words carefully. Don’t shout, rather, speak in a professional manner. Do this no matter why you’re speaking to your boss.

Understand Your Boss’ Communication Style

Take time to determine your boss’ preferred communication style. Perhaps they:

Prefer to send emails rather than talk

Like to catch up at the end of the day

Would rather you left a note on a board in the office

When you understand your boss’ communication style your relationship with them could improve.

Try To Empathize With Your Boss

Try to empathize with your boss by putting yourself in your boss’ shoes. Your boss might have a lot to deal with.

They may be under pressure from their own boss to reach targets

Your boss might be going through a bad time

They might struggle to communicate with everyone in a different manner

Try not to automatically assume that your boss is a bad person. They might have their own challenges and deadlines. When you empathize with your boss you may see that you’re not the problem.

Use the above tips to help you to appease a challenging boss. When you do, you’re more likely to develop a positive relationship with them. The work place, could, therefore, be a much more pleasant place for you to spend time.