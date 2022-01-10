If you enroll in a master’s or graduate school in jurisprudence, then sooner or later, you will have to write a dissertation. This is not the easiest task. It will be easier to write a dissertation for those students who previously wrote their thesis on their own. The structure remains practically unchanged, as does the action plan. If you do not know how to write a law dissertation, then in this article, professional dissertation writers will try to give you all the useful information in detail.

What is a dissertation?

Before writing a dissertation in law, you need to understand what it is. A dissertation is a type of graduate qualification paper performed by graduates of Masters and postgraduate studies. If the work is defended, then the student receives either an academic degree or a scientific degree.

Ph.D. and Master’s dissertations differ from each other. How exactly? When a student finishes their master’s degree, they must definitely submit and defend their dissertation. It reminds of the previous stage with a bachelor’s degree. Thus, a dissertation is a scientific work that is designed to consider an urgent scientific problem and develop ways to solve it.

Let’s see how to write a law dissertation quickly and easily.

How to write a law dissertation quickly

It will be much faster and easier to write a dissertation in law if you also studied in the same specialty and wrote a thesis on a similar topic at your bachelor’s degree. Therefore, we recommend that you choose a dissertation topic similar or adjacent to your thesis topic.

If you enrolled in another specialty, then you need to choose a dissertation topic together with a supervisor. Try to ask them for help. In this way, you can get the verified parts of the paper from them faster and write the text further. They can also help you with a list of used literature and a work plan.

You must have a plan. You can start with the simplest outline and describe the introduction, body, and conclusion. However, you must provide the supervisor with a complete plan for the structure of the dissertation. It is common to all students:

Title page

Abstract

Content

Introduction

The first chapter (Theoretical)

Chapter Two (Practical)

Chapter Three (Solution of a scientific problem)

Conclusion

Bibliography

Dictionary (If needed)

Appendices (If needed).

In this plan, you must give the original title to the three parts of the main text. At the same time, titles should not repeat the topic of the dissertation. Be sure to use subclauses or paragraphs. You should try to cover the dissertation topic in these titles. Use logic so that the reviewer can read your content and understand the logical flow of your research.

What is the difference between plan and content? In the content, you should indicate subparagraphs, and the title page is not added. You should also indicate to each chapter the pages from which each part of the dissertation begins. By the way, the dissertation table of contents is identical to that in the thesis.

Thus, in order to quickly and easily write a dissertation in law, you need to choose an actual and interesting research topic for you together with a supervisor, as well as prepare a detailed work plan in advance.

Selection of literature for writing a dissertation

The selection of literature is especially important before writing a dissertation in law. You should definitely look at the materials on your topic among these documents:

archival files

reports on the work of government agencies and companies

articles of the Criminal Code

laws of the Constitution and other normative documents and acts.

You need to find at least 80-100 sources that will form the basis of your paper. You don’t have to read every article and monograph you find. It is enough just to find suitable and authoritative literature on the topic.

First of all, you can contact your supervisor. They will definitely tell you where it is best to look for sources, or they themselves will give you about 10-15 scientific papers. Remember that almost all work should be published no earlier than three years from now. 30% of authoritative monographs that were written earlier are allowed.

Conclusion

So, in this article, we looked at how to write a law dissertation. It is no more difficult than writing a thesis. Therefore, try to stick to this guide, and then it will be easier for you to do this work.