It has been announced that Dollface has been canceled by Hulu after two seasons. The series, which starred Kat Dennings and Shay Mitchell, followed a group of women who were also trying to navigate their lives after their high school friendships fell apart.

While the show had its fans, it didn’t quite manage to find the audience that Hulu was hoping for.

The plotline of the Dollface

The series was unique and different from anything else that was on TV at the time. The series will be missed by those who enjoyed it, but Hulu has decided to move on from the project. There's no word yet on what they'll be working on next, but we're sure it'll be just as good as Dollface was. The Dollface TV series was created by Jordan Weiss and starred Kat Dennings, Shay Mitchell, and Brenda Song.

The show followed a group of friends who reconnect after their friendships fall apart in high school. Dollface was a unique show that didn’t quite find the audience that Hulu was hoping for. It’s a shame that the series has been canceled, but we’re excited to see what Hulu comes up with next.

Names of the characters in Dollface

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Cat Lady as Beth Grant

Stella Cole as Shay Mitchell

Colin as Goran Visnjic

Fender as Luke Cook

Jules Wiley as Kat Dennings

Alison B. as Brianne Howey

Madison Maxwell as Brenda Song

Izzy Levine as Esther Povitsky

Wes as Matthew Gray Gubler

Alison S. also as Vella Lovell

Sky as Santina Muha

Liam as Jayson Blair

Ruby as Corinne Foxx

Jeremy as Connor Hines

Delphine also as Michaela Conlin

Celeste as Malin Åkerman

Q as Owen Thiele

Liv as Lilly Singh

Dollface, starring Kat Dennings, has been canceled by Hulu after the second season

Dollface will not be getting a third season at Hulu. The streaming service has canceled the comedy series after two seasons, Variety has learned.

"We are so grateful to have worked with such an incredible cast and crew led by the visionary Izabella Miko," said series executive producer Jordan Weiss in a statement. "We want to thank our partners at Hulu for their unwavering support throughout this journey." Dollface starred Kat Dennings as Jules Wiley, also a woman who – after being dumped by her long-term boyfriend – must re-enter the world of single women and learn how to be friends with other females again.

The series also starred Shay Mitchell, Brenda Song, Esther Povitsky, and Kimia Behpoornia. Dollface was created by Jordan Weiss, who also served as showrunner on the series. The series was produced by ABC Signature Studios. Hulu had no comment on the cancellation of Dollface. Weiss took to Twitter to thank the fans of Dollface. "I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to bring Dollface to life, and to tell a story about female friendship that is rarely seen on television," she wrote.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who watched and supported the show.

The future success of the Dollface

The Dollface the franchise will now be determined by its performance in syndication and on digital platforms.”

Dollface joins several other series that have been canceled this year, including Hulu’s The Path and Chance, as well as Freeform’s Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger.

Dollface is the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced production shutdowns on numerous television shows and delayed the start of filming on many others.

The Dollface cancellation comes as a surprise to many, as the series had received generally positive reviews from critics. However, it seems that the show’s low ratings may have ultimately led to its demise.

