A psychological thriller about a group of friends who accidentally kill someone and then spend the rest of the summer trying to cover up what they did. The series is based on Lois Duncan’s novel, which was published in 1997. This series is created by the famous creator, Sara Goodman.

What is the story behind I Know What You Did Last Summer?

The story is about a group of friends who accidentally kill someone by hitting him with their car. They decide to not call the police and instead cover up what they did. However, everything that happened is not a secret anymore. Someone knows what happened. One year later four young friends are stalked by a hook-wielding killer. The series also draws motivation from the urban legend known as the Hook.

What do I need to know before watching?

I Know What You Did Last Summer has several graphic scenes that may be disturbing or upsetting for some viewers including images of blood splatter, dead bodies on-screen, the person being hit by a car (blood shown), hanging corpse (shown). There is also strong language throughout. Overall the movie is blood-curdling. It is sure to give you sine- chills every now and then.

How many seasons are there?

The series has just one season with 8 episodes.

When did season 1 come out?

The series season premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 15, 2021.

What are the episodes?

The episode goes by the name:

Episode 1- “It’s Thursday”

Episode 2- “It’s Not Just For Dogshit”

Episode 3- “A Gorilla Head Will Not Do”

Episode 4- “Hot Shrimp Salad”

Episode 5- “Mukbang”

Episode 6- “Least You Had A Spare”

Episode 7- “If Only Dogs Could Talk”

Episode 8- “Your Next Life Could Be So Much Happier”

Who are in the cast?

The series stars, Madison Iseman as Allison, Bill Heck as Bruce, and Brianne Tju as Margot. There are Ezekiel Goodman as Dylan, Ashley Moore as Riley, and Sebastian Amoruso as Johnny.

Will, there be season 2 of I Know What You Did Last Summer?

The season was produced by Amazon Studios. Unfortunately, Amazon cancelled the order for season 2.

What is the cast saying about I Know What You Did Last Summer?

Series creator Sara Goodman said, “I couldn’t be more excited about the cast we’ve put together for season one of I Know What You Did Last Summer. Madison, Bill and Brianne are all incredibly talented actors and I know they’ll bring these characters to life in a way that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.” Madison Iseman said, “I’m so excited to portray Allison in I Know What You Did Last Summer. She’s a character who is strong and determined but also vulnerable and complex. Playing here has been an amazing experience already and I can’t wait for fans to see what we’ve cooked up.” Bill Heck said, “Bruce is definitely not your average Everyman – he’s complicated, dark, and damaged. It’s been great to explore his psyche and I think audiences will love to hate him.”

Brianne Tju said, “I’m so excited to play Julie in the film. She’s a character who is strong and independent but also has a lot of insecurity and vulnerability. Playing here has been an amazing challenge for me as an actor and I can’t wait for people to see it on screen.” Critics’ response to ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with many saying that it is one of the best horror series in years. Rotten Tomatoes reports a 40% approval rating with an average rating of 5.5/10, based on 42 critic reviews. Metacritic has a score of 45 out of 100, based on 14 reviews. The Hollywood Reporter’s critic David Rooney said the film is “an efficiently nasty little thriller” and gave it a positive review. However, Variety’s Owen Gleiberman was less impressed, saying that the film feels “predictable” and criticizing its lack of originality. With such mixed reviews, it will be interesting to see yourselves what ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ has in its store. The horror flick tells the story of four friends who are terrorized by someone from their past after they cover up a deadly accident. The cast of I Knows What You Did Last Summer is absolutely incredible! And so is the story. Watch out for the season if you have not.