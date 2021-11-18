Here are some things that we know about InSpectre Season 2. There are 12 episodes in the first season of the anime. The series is coming back for a second season. We don’t have much information about it, but it’s coming out soon.

What is the expected release date of In/Spectre Season 2?

Crunchyroll is a company that makes TV shows. They announced a new show called In/Spectre. This happened in November of 2020. This announcement has reactions to the series’ renewal from the author of its written source material, the author of its manga adaptation (the book), and one of its lead voice actors. There is also a trailer for the season that you can see.

In the trailer, you can see scenes from Season 1. It is not from Season 2. But the voiceover at the end tells about what happened in Season 1.

In the end, there was a message. It said that season 2 is in production. They didn’t say when it would be done. Because of the pandemic, and because it seems that none of the animations has been completed by November 2020, we think that it will be released somewhere in 2022.

What will be the expected plot of InSpectre Season 2?

In “InSpectre Season 2” the main story tension is about two people, Kotoko and Kuro. They are both in the world of Yokai, and they have a romance with each other.

The biggest development in the latter part of the story is that Kotoko and Kuro are a couple. They like each other and like to be together.

Most of the material in Season 2 may come from the second “In/Spectre” light novel. This is because Season 1 was based on the first volume in the light novel series written by Kyo Shirodaira.

Patrick Frye, for the blog Monsters & Critics, compared the first season of the anime with its source material and found that not much was different.

In volume 2 of the light novel series Kotoko and Kuro investigate a mystery in a seaside tourist destination called Totomizu.

In this season of “In/Spectre,” Rikka will still be the same. She will be mean to Kuro. More about the plot for this season, and how it might be different from the book series, will come before this new season airs.

What are the principal characters in the show?

Kotoko Iwanaga is the main character in “In/Spectre.” She was kidnapped by demons who live in a self-contained society. At 11 years old, she was taken.

Yokai are a type of monster. This is from real-life Japanese mythology. For example, there is the turtles and Tengu which is based on the “goblin” emoji.

Kotoko was chosen to be the Goddess of Wisdom for the yokai. This made her very important among yokai, but she had to pay a price. She lost an eye and a leg.

Kotoko is the opposite of Kuro. Kotoko has friends in yokai society, but Kuro is feared because his grandmother fed him yokai flesh when he was little.

“That said, the yokai he ate give him a variety of superpowers. He can see what will happen in the future and heal almost any injury to his body.”

The makers of the show have told us that all the actors from the first season will come back for another season. Thus, the cast of In/Spectre Season 2 includes:

Akari Kitō in the main role of Kotoko Iwanaga

Mamoru Miyano will be playing Kurō Sakuragawa

Kenji Hamada will be voicing Detective Terada

Other cast members include: Mayumi Sako as Rikka Sakuragawa

Misato Fukuen as Saki Yumihara

Sumire Uesaka as Karin Nanase

In the second season of In/Spectre, Keiji Gotoh will be the director and Nonoru Takagi will be the writer. Along with that, Takatoshi Honda will do design work for characters and he is also chief animation director.

