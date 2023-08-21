Nag Panchami is celebrated throughout India, Nepal, and other countries where Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist adherents live. However, the festival is particularly famous in the state of Maharashtra, located in western India.

In Maharashtra, Nag Panchami is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm, and is considered one of the most important festivals of the year. Colorful processions, traditional music and dance, and the exchange of sweets and gifts mark the festival.

The Nagoba Temple, located in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra, is particularly famous for conducting the Nag Panchami Festival. The temple is dedicated to the snake deity, attracting thousands of devotees yearly during the festival.

Overall, Nag Panchami is an important festival celebrated in many regions of India and Nepal, but it is particularly famous in the state of Maharashtra for its cultural and religious significance.