Spider-Man fans rejoice! The Spider-Man: No Way Home has just been released, and it looks insanely good. This new Spider-Man movie will be the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, and it is sure to be a hit with fans of the web-slinger. In this movie, Spider-Man must face off against Mysterio and other villains in order to save the world from destruction.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Beats ‘Avatar

Spider-Man: No Way Home replaced the avatar with the third-largest box office in history. The newest Spider-Man movie has outshined the previous record set by James Cameron’s Avatar at $760.5 million dollars, making it now one of Hollywood’s most successful films ever made!

In the ninth week of release, Spider-Man: No Way Home achieved the feat in 60 days. For six out of nine weekends since its release, Spider-Man: No Way Home has held the top spot at the domestic box office. At the global box office, Avatar is still the highest-grossing movie of all time with $2.84 billion, followed by Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion). With a running total of $1.8 billion, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the sixth-highest-grossing movie in the world.

Why Spider-Man: No Way Home is so much loved?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a great film because it has an interesting story and amazing visual effects. The acting by Tom Holland, Zendaya, and others was really good. I also liked the humour in the film. The Spider-Man suit looked great and I loved all of the action scenes.

What is the cast saying about Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Tom Holland said, “I love Spider-Man. I think he’s a great character and Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of my favourites.” Holland also said, “The Spider-Man costume was amazing. It looked incredible. When we got to set, they had it on display for us all to see.” Zendaya said, “The Spider-Man suit was so cool. It’s different from anything we’ve ever seen before. The action scenes were amazing.” Jacob Batalon said, “It was a great honour to work with Tom Holland again. He is an incredible actor and friend.”Gwyneth Paltrow said, “The Spider-Man costume looked really cool. The action scenes were awesome!”

Michael Keaton said, “It was a pleasure to work with Tom again on Spider-Man: No Way Home. Tom is a great Spider-Man.”Jon Watts said, “It was an honour to work with Spider-Man: No Way Home again. It’s been a long time since Spider-Man: Far From Home and I wanted to make another Spider-Man movie that felt like part of the same universe as Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Critic reviews Spider-Man: No Way Home

The review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes reports an approval rating of 93%, with an average score of 7.9/10 based on 391 reviews. The Deadline Hollywood’s Peter Hammond praised Watts’s direction and said, “Holland, Zendaya, and Batalon are a priceless trio, and the villains and ‘others’ who pop in and out of the movie are pure fun for fans. The Variety reviewer praised Garfield and Maguire’s performances and said the film “provides enough closure for the past 20 years of Spider-Man adventures that people who tuned out will be rewarded for giving this one a shot.”

Don Kaye gave the movie 4 stars out of 5 for its action sequences, performances, and chemistry, writing that “No Way Home channels every aspect of the Spider-Man movies while setting the character on his own course at last” in his review for Den of Geek. “The film is as satisfying to watch and it never once abandons its emotional core.” Kevin Maher of The Times gave this product 4 out 5 stars, describing how “dynamic” they were in every scene with a great storyline that kept you interested from the beginning until the end. If you have not watched the movie yet, Go watch it now. The movie is worth watching.