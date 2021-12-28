With better economic conditions prevailing in India, people can fulfill their dream of traveling around the world. Therefore, most millennials seek excellent travel experiences by going around the world and getting away from their daily hectic work schedules. However, traveling is an expensive affair and will require funds, and the available payment options can burn a big hole in the pocket. Usually, vacation expenses are unpredictable and may need more funds than planned.

Credit cards are always the go-to payment option for vacationers, adversely affecting their financial health and credit score due to delayed payments. After the vacation, instead of relieving the memories of the trip, the picture of the credit card bill will occupy your mind, spoiling your mood. To avoid these hassles, instant loans online can be availed, which can be used both for domestic and international travel. Let’s check out eight reasons which prove personal travel loans are the best financial instrument for funding a vacation.

Eight reasons to opt for Personal Travel Loan

1-All expenses will be covered

Many believe that applying for a personal travel loan will only cover the ticket charges, which is not true. The loan amount approved can be used to cover all expenses related to vacation such as travel tickets, accommodation in hotels, food, sightseeing, excursions, etc. There are no restrictions levied on the travel loan, and it can be used for both domestic and international travel as per your wish.

2-Low-interest rate

If our credit score is good and you apply for instant loans online for travel, then most lenders and banks offer you a personal travel loan at an extremely low or even 0% interest rate. Generally, the interest rate will be around 0 to 1 percent per month with easy repayment options. So, look for the best loan service provider and compare the interest rates to make an informed choice and get the required funds to travel to your dream destination without imposing a spending limit and end up skipping your favourite holiday activities.

3-Instant loan approval

Since personal travel loans are approved with no strings attached, most banks and NBFC offer loans that match the travel requirements of the borrower. All you have to do is choose a travel package from a reputed website or a travel agent and choose a payment option. Then, simultaneously apply for an instant loan online, get approval, and use the funds to pay for the trip and start packing.

4-A Better option than credit cards

Credit cards are an excellent option for financing short-term financial goals. However, credit cards are standalone products and can be used for any purpose, resulting in uncontrolled usage. Also, the moratorium period is 30 days which will put a lot of pressure on you concerning the repayment of the travel expenses paid with a credit card. Moreover, the interest rate for credit cards is higher, up to 3% per month on the repayment post 30- or 45-days credit. The final issue that makes a personal travel loan a better option is the credit limit around Rs 45000, which may not even cover your flight charges, which can be up to Rs 1 lakh.

5-The Loan amount and the repayment period

You can avail of up to Rs 25 lakhs as a personal travel loan and a loan repayment period of 60 months. But we have to borrow the loan amount according to the requirements and not overdo it. Also, try to repay the loans as soon as possible to avoid becoming an obstacle for your future investment plans.

6-Minimal Documentation

Another essential reason encouraging individuals to apply for personal travel loans is minimal documentation. You can apply for an instant loan online with a few documents like identity, address, and employment.

7-No Collateral needed

Personal Travel Loans don’t require any security or collateral for approval. However, in some cases, when the loan requirement is very high, the lender may ask a guarantor or security.

8-Online Application Process

You can apply for an instant loan online without paying a personal visit to the branch. It is ideal to borrow personal travel loans as it is less time-consuming, and approval is done within a few minutes.

Travelling and seeing the world is one of the essential parts of the human experience. With the rise in the earning capacity of Indians, most can afford a luxurious vacation and spend time with their families in their dream destination. A personal travel loan is one such payment option that can help you pay for all the expenses from flight tickets to sightseeing charges both domestically and internationally which is difficult with credit cards and other financial instruments. So, if you have planned a dream vacation, apply for an instant loan online today and get approval in minutes and get ready to make some beautiful memories.