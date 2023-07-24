There has been a lot of speculation about whether or not Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are married. While the couple has not confirmed anything, there have been some hints that they may have tied the knot. Here’s what we know so far:

In June of 2023, A$AP Rocky dropped a new song called “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” which includes the lyrics, “My wife is erotic.” This led many fans to believe that he and Rihanna had secretly gotten married.

This wasn’t the first time that A$AP Rocky had referred to Rihanna as his wife. During a performance in Cannes, France in June of 2023, he also called her his wife, fueling even more speculation.

Despite these hints, neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky has confirmed their marriage. The couple may be just having fun with their fans and enjoying the attention.

Here are some frequently asked questions about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s marriage:

Q: Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married?

A: It’s unclear if Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are married. While there have been some hints that they may have tied the knot, neither has confirmed anything.

Q: When did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky get married?

A: There is no official date for when Rihanna and A$AP Rocky got married, as the couple has not confirmed that they are married.

Q: Why haven’t Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed their marriage?

A: It’s possible that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are just having fun with their fans and enjoying the attention. They may also want to keep their personal lives private.

At what age did Rihanna come to the US?

According to the search results, Rihanna moved to the United States at 17 to pursue a recording career under the guidance of record producer Evan Rogers. (source: Rihanna Wiki)

Does Rihanna have a kid?

Yes, Rihanna has one child. She gave birth to a baby boy in May of 2022 with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. The couple has not revealed their son’s name publicly. (source: Page Six)

Why does Rihanna use the name Fenty?

Rihanna uses the name “Fenty” for her beauty and fashion brands because it is actually her last name. Her full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and she decided to use her last name for her brands instead of her first name. This was a deliberate choice on her part to make the brands more personal and reflective of her identity. (source: Harper’s Bazaar)

What does Rihanna call her fans?

According to the search results, Rihanna calls her fans the “Navy.” This nickname is a reference to her 2010 album “Rated R,” which featured a song called “G4L” with the lyrics, “It’s the R, oh / The wait is ova / The wait is ova / The wait is ova / The wait is ova / You know you’re my soldier / I’m your Hova / I’m your soldier / You’re my G4L.” The “R” in the lyrics refers to Rihanna, and “G4L” stands for “Gangster for Life.” The nickname “Navy” is a play on the words “Rihanna Navy” and has since become the official name for her fanbase. (source: Capital FM)

Did Rihanna and Drake date?

Yes, Rihanna and Drake have dated in the past. The two musicians have had an on-again, off-again relationship over the years, which has been widely covered by the media. They first collaborated on the song “What’s My Name?” in 2010 and were rumored to be dating shortly thereafter. They have collaborated on several songs, including “Take Care” and “Work.” While they never officially confirmed their relationship, Drake has spoken openly about his feelings for Rihanna in interviews and even presented her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, where he declared his love for her on stage. (source: Billboard)

How much is Rihanna worth?

According to the search results, Rihanna’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.4 billion as of February 2023. She has earned her wealth through her successful music career and her beauty and fashion brands. In particular, her cosmetics company, Fenty Beauty, has been a major contributor to her net worth. (source: Investopedia)

What was Rihanna first hit?

Rihanna’s first hit was the song “Pon de Replay,” which was released in 2005 as the lead single from her debut studio album, “Music of the Sun.” The song succeeded commercially, reaching the top 10 in several countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia. “Pon de Replay” helped to establish Rihanna as a rising star in the music industry and paved the way for her future success. (source: Billboard)

What is Rihanna’s first language?

Rihanna’s first language is Bajan Creole, also known as Barbadian Creole. She was born and raised in Saint Michael, Barbados, where Bajan Creole is the most commonly spoken language. However, she is also fluent in English, which is the official language of Barbados and the language used in schools and the media. (source: Lingalot)

Did Rihanna do a gender reveal?

According to the search results, Rihanna did not have a traditional gender reveal party to announce the sex of her baby. Instead, she dropped hints about the baby’s gender in various ways. For example, in March of 2022, she was spotted shopping for baby clothes in the girls’ section of a store, leading fans to speculate that she was having a girl. Later that month, she posted a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a pink hat with the caption “pink af,” further fueling rumors that she was having a girl. However, the baby’s sex was not officially confirmed until after his birth in May of 2022. (source: Hollywood Life)

How did Rihanna get US citizenship?

According to the search results, Rihanna is not a US citizen. She is a citizen of Barbados, where she was born and raised. However, she has been living and working in the United States for many years and has a work visa that allows her to do so. She has also been involved in various philanthropic efforts in the United States, including the Clara Lionel Foundation, which she founded in 2012 to support education and health programs worldwide. While she is not a US citizen, she is a well-known and respected figure who has significantly contributed to American culture and society. (source: Clara Lionel Foundation)

Has Rihanna been to Dubai?

According to the search results, Rihanna has been to Dubai several times for various events and performances. In 2013, she performed at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which is held annually in the United Arab Emirates. She has also visited Dubai for promotional events related to her beauty and fashion brands, including opening a Fenty Beauty pop-up store in 2019. However, it’s unclear if she has been to Dubai recently, as the COVID-19 pandemic may have impacted her travel plans. (source: Khaleej Times)