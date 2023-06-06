It is well-known that the Amazon Prime show, The Boys, starring Antony Starr and Karl Urban, has been renewed for a fourth season.

The Boys is an American superhero drama web television series based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book The Boys. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg developed the crowdfunded project for Amazon, who are executive producers, along with James Weaver for Point Grey Pictures.

Introduction to The Boys Season 4

Below is the introduction to an article about season 4 of "The Boys."

In Season 4, The world has been shaken up. The status quo has been shattered. Father Knows Best? There’s no such thing anymore… If he ever existed in the first place.

“The Boys is back for a fourth season on Amazon, and the world has been turned upside down. Once a powerful superhero team that protected American interests worldwide, the good old Boys are now under investigation by Amazon’s internal affairs division – and they don’t seem to think they’re as good as they once were.

Names of the characters in The Boys Season 4

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell

Antony Starr as Homelander

Erin Moriarty as Annie January

Dominique McElligott as Maggie Shaw

Jessie T. Usher as A-Train

Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk

Chace Crawford as Kevin Moskowitz

Tomer Capone as Frenchie

Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro

Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir

Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett

Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman

Laila Robins as Grace Mallory

Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar

Cameron Crovetti as Ryan

Aya Cash as Stormfront

Nneka Elliott as News Reporter

The storyline of The Boys Season 4

After the previous season’s events, more (un)fortunate events have followed, and our protagonists are in worse shape than before. This season will follow the struggles of our heroes with what they need to do to make things right again.

With a legendary group of superheroes like The Seven, how could these problems not be solved right away? Well, that is just not how life works.

The Boys are pretty much left on the streets; The Seven are doing what they can to uncover their identities, and The Homelander is not in a great state either.

There will be no solution to these problems at just once. Not only that, but now the lives of our protagonists are also put in danger by something beyond their control.

The show takes place in a world with superheroes and supervillains. Walter, Billy, and The Frenchman are the heads of a group called “the boys” who work for a higher power.

Their job is to keep watch on the superheroes and, if they deem it necessary, to kill them using their powers.

When the series is picked up for a fourth season, it will continue to be produced by Fox21 Television Studios, with Universal Cable Productions handling the distribution rights to the United States and AMC Networks handling international distribution.

