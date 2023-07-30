The much-awaited audio launch of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film ‘Jailer‘ took place on July 28, 2023, at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The event was attended by the cast and crew of the film, along with several celebrities and fans of the superstar.

However, the event took an unexpected turn when Rajinikanth made a surprising announcement during his speech. The superstar revealed that he wants to remove the word ‘superstar’ from his name and requested his fans to refer to him simply as Rajinikanth.

“I want to remove the word ‘superstar’ from my name. I am just an actor who has been fortunate enough to receive the love and support of my fans. I request all my fans to refer to me simply as Rajinikanth,” he said.

The announcement shocked many of his fans who have been used to referring to him as ‘superstar’ for several decades. However, the actor’s humility and down-to-earth attitude were praised by everyone present at the event.

The audio launch was grand, with several performances by popular singers and musicians. The film’s music director, Anirudh Ravichander, also performed some of the songs from the film, which received a thunderous response from the audience.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, ‘Jailer’ is a highly anticipated film that stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film also features Nayanthara, Meera Jasmine, and Shiva Rajkumar in prominent roles.

The film’s trailer, released earlier this year, has already garnered millions of views on social media platforms and has generated a lot of buzz among the superstar fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film will be released in theatres on August 10, 2023, and is expected to break several box-office records. The audio launch has only added to the film’s excitement, and fans eagerly await to see Rajinikanth back on the big screen.

In conclusion, Rajinikanth’s announcement to remove the word ‘superstar’ from his name during the audio launch of ‘Jailer’ has impressed his fans. The event was a grand affair, with several performances and speeches by the cast and crew of the film. With the film’s release just around the corner, fans are eagerly waiting to see the superstar back in action on the big screen.