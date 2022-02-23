The writer-director who has made a name for himself in the world of superhero films, with credits including Peacemaker The Suicide Squad and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and more James now becomes the talk of the town. He announced his engagement with actress Jennifer Holland lately.

James Gunn engaged with Jennifer Holland

Director James Gunn announced his engagement with Peacemaker star Jennifer Holland in the sweetest manner on Instagram. The adorable photo of Holland showing off her massive engagement ring has gone viral! The filmmaker who shot this moment added hearts emoji in captions.

Additionally, actress Jennifer Holland also confirmed the couple’s engagement by sharing a photo of herself and Gunn on Instagram with a rainbow in the background and captioning the photo “Happiness.”

The creator behind the iconic Suicide Squad and Peacemaker has been in a relationship with her partner Holland since 2015. They were introduced by actor Michael Rosenbaum, known for his role as Lex Luthor in the TV series Smallville. He dated one of Holland’s friends at the time.

Jennifer Holland is also the professional partner of Gunn

Jennifer and James have been dating for some time, but it’s more than just a romance. They are both professional partners in many projects – which is definitely not something you see every day! Among Holland’s Gunn projects is The Suicide Squad, where she starred as Emilia Harcourt; she also reprised that role in Peacemaker, opposite John Cena. There was a time when Jenna Fischer and James Gunn were wed. The two separated in 2008 after being married for eight years.

Jennifer reveals how she met Gunn

When asked about the beginning of her relationship with the director, Holland revealed that it started after she told him everything about her life. She said they spent seven hours just talking and now that’s it!

How do the fans react to the news?

The announcement was met with an excited response as congratulatory comments began to pour onto his Instagram post. They have been dating for nearly seven years and it’s clear that they deeply love one another.

Gunnlé’s social media presence is one of constant promotion and anticipation. He posts regularly on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter with messages that hint at what he’ll be releasing next – often giving fans an advanced look before its release! Their engagement is much worth the break from their usual posting habits to celebrate a special moment between them.

What works Gunn has done?

Gunn began directing with the horror-comedy film Slither (2006) and moved to superhero films with Super (2010), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 (2017), and The Suicide Squad (2021). He also directed the web series James Gunn’s PG Porn (2008–2009) and Peacemaker in 2022.

Jennifer’s accomplishments in Hollywood

She is known for her character as Emilia Harcourt in the film The Suicide Squad and the popular television series Peacemaker. She also worked in American Pie Presents: The Book of Love.

From their posts, it seems that both are filled with happiness at the announcement and excited to share this news with those who have supported them through thick or thin. When you think of Hollywood’s most famous couple, Gunn and Holland are definitely near the top. After all, they have accomplished with Peacemaker it remains to be seen what else these two will tackle next in their careers or relationship- but one thing is certain: we can’t wait!

If you still have not seen the gorgeous couple’s post then do check it down below. This is indeed the sweetest engagement reveal. And Jennifer is looking super adorable in the latest post with her stunning large diamond ring(presumably) shining on her finger.