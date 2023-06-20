Jiya Shankar is a talented Indian actress and model who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry with her captivating performances and charming personality. She was born on April 17, 1995, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Jiya completed her education in Mumbai and initially pursued a course in digital marketing. However, she later pursued her passion for acting and joined the Anupam Kher Acting Institute in Mumbai to hone her skills.

Jiya made her acting debut in the TV show “Love By Chance” in 2015. She played the lead role of Rashmi in the show and received critical acclaim for her performance. She went on to appear in several other TV shows, including “Queens Hai Hum,” “Laal Ishq,” “Meri Hanikarak Biwi,” and “Kaatelal & Sons.”

Jiya’s breakthrough role came in the TV show “Meri Hanikarak Biwi,” where she played the lead role of Dr. Iravati “Ira” Pandey. The show was a huge success and Jiya’s performance was widely appreciated. She went on to win the Indian Telly Awards for Best Actress in a Negative Role for her role in the show.

Apart from acting, Jiya has also been actively involved in modeling. She has modeled for several brands and has walked the ramp for various fashion shows. She is known for her stunning looks and impeccable fashion sense.

Jiya is also a social media star with a huge fan following on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. She often shares pictures and videos of her personal and professional life on social media and keeps her fans updated about her latest projects.

In her personal life, Jiya is known to be a private person. She is rumored to be dating actor Shivin Narang, but the couple has not confirmed their relationship yet.

In conclusion, Jiya Shankar is a talented actress and model who has made a mark in the entertainment industry with her impressive acting skills and charming personality. Her fans love her for her stunning looks, impeccable fashion sense, and dedication to her craft. With her talent and hard work, Jiya will surely achieve even greater future success.