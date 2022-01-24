Jurassic World: Dominion is coming. The return of the dinosaurs has been long-awaited by fans of the Jurassic Park franchise, and it looks like the new movie is going to live up to all expectations. Based on the trailer, it appears that this will be a much darker film than its predecessors. Director Colin Trevorrow has promised that Jurassic World: Dominion will be “the most intense Jurassic Park ever.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is in collaboration with the 2022 Winter Olympics

Yes, it’s true. Jurassic World: Dominion is in collaboration with the 2022 Winter Olympics. The teaser has also been released which is utterly strange and the kind of promotional video you would not expect from either of the two. The promotional video is a bizarre mash-up. Go check it out once!

What’s the teaser shows?

It begins with a skier going down an isolated and snowy mountain. However, she starts to realize that something is stalking her from within the trees. Soon, she stops and looks around. Suddenly to her surprise she sees what looks like a small raptor of some sort show itself to the terrified skier. Her fear increases though when a huge T.rex pops out from the trees, scaring the skier and the raptor alike. The skier then hurriedly goes down and disappears.

When is Jurassic World: Dominion releasing?

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently set to be released on June 10, after much delay due to the pandemic.

When is Winter Olympics set to begin?

The 2022 Winter Olympics will begin on Friday, February 4 in Beijing, China, and will conclude on Sunday, February 20.

Who will be seen in Jurassic World: Dominion?

The movie is going to feature many known faces. It will also include, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, BD Wong, and Justice Smith.

Why do people like Jurassic World movies?

People love Jurassic World movies because they’re a perfect blend of science fiction and action. They also have amazing visual effects, which help to bring the dinosaurs to life on the big screen. The movie is worth watching for all kids and adults alike. The realistic portrayal of these massive dinosaurs is a jaw-dropping experience. The movie will make you feel as if you are watching these dinosaurs in reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s go back to the beginning. Watch The Prologue to #JurassicWorldDominion now. pic.twitter.com/zcCLYQquG6 — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) November 23, 2021

Critic reviews on Jurassic World movies

The Jurassic World movies have generally been well-received by movie critics. The first Jurassic World movie currently holds a 73% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while the sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has a 71% rating.

Why you should watch Jurassic World: Dominion?

If you’re a fan of Jurassic World movies, then you’ll definitely want to check out Jurassic World: Dominion. The movie is set to premiere in theatres on June 11, 2020. It promises to be even better than the first two Jurassic World movies, with more action and suspenseful scenes. The movie shows enormous dinosaurs and new breeds of dinosaurs that have never been seen before. You’ll definitely be on the edge of your seat watching this movie!

If you’re looking for a thrilling and suspenseful Jurassic World movie to watch, then Jurassic World: Dominion is definitely the one for you.

What can we expect from Jurassic World: Dominion?

Jurassic World: Dominion is going to be an amazing and epic movie that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. It’s sure to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2020!

Additionally, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in a time when audiences are really craving good dinosaur content. With all of these factors combined, it’s sure to be another box office success for Universal Pictures. The dinosaurs will be back, and they will be more dangerous than ever. Jurassic World: Dominion is set to hit theatres on June 11th, 2020. Be sure to mark the date on your calendar and get ready for a wild ride! In the meantime, check out the trailer below.