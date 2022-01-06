The Fraggles are back! This is the next generation of the puppet show, complete with new songs and characters. It’s a perfect blend of live theater, live music, and puppetry for kids (and adults!) to enjoy together. “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” features all your favorite characters like Gobo, Mokey, Red, and Wembley as they go on their latest adventure through Boober Gorges in search of Doc’s newest invention. This comedy show also goes by the name also known as Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock or Fraggle Rock with Jim Henson’s Muppets.

What is Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock shows?

It’s a show for all ages, blending live theater and puppetry with live music. The Fraggles are back in this new generation of the puppet show, complete with new songs and characters. You’ll enjoy watching Gobo, Mokey, Red, Wembley and the rest of the gang go on their latest adventure through Boober Gorges in search of Doc’s newest invention – the Wishing Well! It promises to be an exciting experience for kids and adults alike. Plan to catch “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” on your next visit to Boston Children’s Theatre!

Where you can watch Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock puppet show?

The comedy show will be available to the viewers on Apple TV+.

When is the show coming?

The series will premiere this new year on January 21, 2022. The last season was aired way back on 30 March 1987. 35 years later the show will be returning back with a bag full of new things. So, make sure you don’t miss it on January 21, 2022.

It's a party down in Fraggle Rock today! Watch the new trailer for 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock': https://t.co/5ZKtzLRPm8 — Collider (@Collider) January 5, 2022

What characters does the show have?

The show has been created by Jim Henson. It has,

John Tartaglia as Gobo Fraggle and Sprocket

Karen Prell as Red Fraggle

Donna Kimball as Mokey Fraggle

Jordan Lockhart as Wembley Fraggle

Dave Goelz as Boober Fraggle and Uncle Traveling Matt (voices only)

Frank Meschkuleit as Boober (puppetry only)

Dan Garza as Junior Gorg

What are the characters saying about the show?

The creator Jim Henson said, “We’re really excited to be working with Apple and our partners at [Henson Alternative] on this new storytelling format for kids. We believe it’s a great way to introduce Fraggle Rock to the next generation of fans, as well as remind existing fans why they loved the show in the first place. The puppets will come alive like never before thanks to state-of-the-art technology that makes them easier than ever for anyone to animate.” The co-creator Jerry Juhl said, “I’m thrilled that Fraggle Rock is being updated with today’s tech for a new generation of kids and fans. We’ve had decades to hone the show into something that will hopefully stand up well even 35 years later.” John Tartaglia as Gobo Fraggle said, “I’m so excited to be a part of this project and re-introduce Fraggle Rock to a whole new generation of fans. I loved the show as a kid and I know that today’s kids will love it too!” Karen Prell as Red Fraggle said, “I’m excited about the new Fraggle Rock series. I think it will be a perfect way to introduce these classic characters to kids today.” Juliana Hansen as Mokey Fraggle said, “The fans are going to love this show! It’s really funny and totally captures everything you loved about the original!” Michael Earl Davis as Boober Fraggle said, “It’s great that there is still passion for something I was lucky enough to be part of in the early days of my career.”

“Fraggle Rock has been an important touchstone for me and millions of others,” says Henson Company CEO Lisa Henson. “This re-imagined version honors elements that made it so special while bringing the story and its characters to a whole new generation.” The Jim Henson Company is excited to announce that Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, a brand-new puppet show featuring the classic characters from the award-winning 80s TV series. “It’s been thirty years since we first introduced Fraggle Rock to audiences around the world,” said Brian Henson, Chairman of The Jim Henson Company. “With our brilliant team of puppeteers and creatives, we’ve developed a show that stays true to the spirit of the original while taking our puppetry and technology into a whole new world.”