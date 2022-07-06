Justin Cheung is an actor who was born and raised in Hong Kong. He celebrates his birthday on 11th March and his birth year is 1983. He has Hong Kong and his current age is 39 as of 2022. He has given best performance in various movies that went through various different roles. Justin’s known credits are about 30. He is basically called Justin Cheung Kin Seng by his fans. He is well known for his characters in all the movies that choose to perform. Justin has done a great job in all the movies in which he performed. Justin has done many movies as well as web series.

If you ask about the list of Dramas, they are literally huge. Here are the few lists in which he gave his best performances ever. Generation Slash which is a Hong Kong web series and it telecasted in the year 2021. It got about 7.2 ratings among people. Then Warriors Within, which is also a Hong Kong series and it was released in the year 2020. The Trading Floor in which he acted in name as Leung Kai and it was released in the year 2018.

Justin Cheung Movies

Well, if you ask about the movie collection, the best performance in which he acted. Every role he chose to act was literally a different one and the characterization was the best thing ever. The upcoming movies are his most famous movies like The Windows Blows On and he acted in the role name as Hong Zo.

The next movie is Love is Blind, Hate Too released in the year 2022. The Death Notice is one of the best movie collections of Justin and he did a massive role of Zeng Zhi Wei in the year 2021. This movie faced a huge collection and fans were so happy to watch him perform in this movie. Here comes the next movie My Indian Boyfriend and he performed in the name of Richard as the female lead’s ex-boyfriend.

Justin also acted in the Chinese movie named Dynasty Warriors and the role he took as Zhang Fei and it was released in the year 2021. Some movies got huge collections and he was the main lead in all the movies. The next movie All’s well, End’s Well which released in the year 2020 and the role the acted as Richie Rich.