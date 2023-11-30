Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (Never Say Goodbye), released in 2006, was a seminal film that explored the complex themes of love, adultery, and divorce in modern Indian relationships. Directed by Karan Johar, the film starred A-list actors Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherji, Preity Zinta, and Abhishek Bachchan in leading roles.

The film tells the story of Dev Saran (Shah Rukh Khan) and Maya Talwar (Rani Mukherji), who meet by chance at a football match and feel an instant connection. However, Dev is already married to Rhea Saran (Preity Zinta) and Maya to Rishi Talwar (Abhishek Bachchan). Despite their marriages, Dev and Maya cannot deny their attraction and secretly engage in an extramarital affair.

As per the IMDb plot summary, Maya is an orphan who was raised by Rishi’s family. She marries Rishi, her closest childhood friend, but over time grows apart from him emotionally. Rishi is depicted as rather childish and unable to fulfill Maya’s emotional needs. Similarly, Dev and Rhea’s marriage becomes more of a companionship over the years, lacking in passion and true understanding between them.

This sets the stage for the affair between Dev and Maya to blossom. They find in each other an intense emotional connection that was missing from their respective marriages. However, guilt and morality prevent them from leaving their spouses for each other. The film explores the complexity of their feelings – the pull between following societal norms versus personal happiness.

When Rishi’s sister Sam (Simone Singh) discovers Dev and Maya’s secret, it tears both families apart. In a dramatic climax, as per the Indian Express, Dev and Maya come clean to Rhea and Rishi about their adultery. This leads to an emotional confrontation where difficult questions are asked but few easy answers are given.

Karan Johar bravely tackled the controversial topic of infidelity in modern marriages. As noted in the Medium article, the film offered a nuanced portrayal of adultery rather than taking a moralistic stance. It showed how even seemingly perfect marriages were lacking something that led people to stray. Forgiveness, communication, and emotional fulfillment were some themes the film highlighted.

Though not a commercial success on release, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is now regarded as ahead of its time. It sparked intense discussions around relationships, duty, and finding happiness in India. Over 15 years later, the film continues to resonate with audiences and its heart-wrenching story still moves viewers.