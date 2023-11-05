The Kardashian sisters celebrated Kendall Jenner’s 28th birthday on November 3, 2023, with festive celebrations and heartfelt wishes for their younger sister.

Kardashian Family Celebrates Kendall’s Birthday

Kendall’s sisters, including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, took to social media to share their love and admiration for the supermodel on her special day.

Kim Kardashian shared a series of throwback photos of Kendall, along with a heartfelt message that read, “Happy Birthday my beautiful Horse Girl KJ! You have always been the most amazing sister, friend, and confidante. I am so proud of the woman you have become and all you have achieved. I love you to the moon and back.”

Kourtney Kardashian also shared a throwback photo of Kendall, along with a sweet message that read, “Happy Birthday to my stunning sister Kendall! You are truly one of a kind, and I am so grateful to have you in my life. I love you and can’t wait to celebrate with you.”

Khloe Kardashian shared a video montage of her and Kendall’s best moments together, along with a message that read, “Happy Birthday to my beautiful sister Kendall! You light up every room you walk into, and your kind heart and infectious laughter bring so much joy to our lives. I love you to the moon and back.”

Kylie Jenner, Kendall’s younger sister, also shared a heartfelt message on social media, along with a series of photos of the two of them together. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to my soulmate, my best friend, and my partner in crime. You are the most amazing person I know, and I am so grateful to have you in my life. I love you more than words can express.”

Kendall’s Birthday Celebrations

In addition to the heartfelt messages from her sisters, Kendall also celebrated her birthday with a series of fun-filled activities. She shared photos and videos on social media of her birthday celebrations, which included a trip to the beach with her friends and family, a dinner party with her closest friends, and a night out on the town.

Kendall looked stunning in a series of everyday outfits, including a sparkly mini-dress for her dinner party and a chic black jumpsuit for her night out.