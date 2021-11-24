Kayara is being made by Cesar Zelada and Tunche Films. They want to show it in cinemas in Latin America.

Cinema in Peru is a growing industry. If you make films, it can be risky. It is especially risky if you make animations and if there is a health epidemic such as COVID-19, which was the pandemic that happened before this one. Nevertheless, a movie about the Inca Empire is being made in 3D. It will take place in Peru.

What is the release date of Kayara?

This movie will be on Amazon Video and iTunes 1-2 weeks before it is on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K. The VOD release date is March 2023.

What is the plot?

In the future, a woman will break into an all-male group because she wants to be a messenger. The movie is called Kayara and it is directed by Cesar Zelada. The movie will come out on December 1st, 2022.

Who will be starring in Kayara?

Anna Tenney

When is Kayara coming to DVD?

On March 9, 2023, the DVD of Kayara will be released. It will also be available on Blu-ray. DVD releases usually come out 12 weeks after their movie premieres in theaters. Kayara was produced by Tunche Films. The budget for the movie is $8 million. It was released on December 1, 2022.

What is the information related to Kayara?

The director of the movie, Cesar Zelada, is going to release it on December 1st, 2022.

Kayara is not rated yet. The age that the movie is appropriate for is not available yet. As a general guideline, parents should think about whether or not their child would be interested in this movie if it were rated by the MPAA (Motion Picture Association of America). The movie does not have an IMDb rating or Metascore yet because it has not been released. As soon as reviews are available, we will update the ratings and scores.

What can we expect from Kayara?

This is Kayara, a story about a girl who fights to become a chasqui. It’s directed by César Zelada and Tunche Films. The film will be made of many good animations. The aim is to make the film a commercial and attractive project. The movie will be set in different areas of the Tahuantinsuyo, especially in Machu Picchu. The film will be shown in 2022.

The directors of Kayara published a teaser for the film. The idea was to show that women in the Inca Era could do different things too, like the male gender. It is important to remember that the highest positions in society were given to men. And if people wanted something, they had to pay a person with money for it instead of themselves.

Directed by – Cesar Zelada

Writing Credits (in alphabetical order)

Brian Clevelan (Writer)

Jason Cleveland (Writer)

Cesar Zelada (writer)

Cast – Anna Tenney (voice)

Produced by

Edward Noeltner executive producer

Jose Zelad producer

Sergio Zelada producer

Art Department – Adria Alvarado concept artist / matte painter

Script and Continuity Department- Anna Tenney assistant script supervisor

