There are lots of things that you can do to improve the way your brochure looks. If you have a brochure, keep reading because this article will give you some great tips on making it look like a million bucks!

1. Make sure there’s enough contrast between the background and any images or text.

The easiest way to do this is to make the experience a solid color. If that’s not possible, you need to ensure that there are enough elements on the page that will help your audience easily distinguish between any text or images on the brochure and the background.

2. Limit yourself to three fonts for brochure examples.

If you want four headlines, you need to use one or two for each headline. If you don’t do this, it will look like a spammy ad rather than a brochure.

3. Make sure there is no overly complicated brochure design.

It’s effortless to make the mistake of using too many different shapes, forms, images, and colors on a brochure. If you do this, it will look jam-packed, which is the opposite of what you want.

If you’re using shapes to separate headlines from subheads, then that’s fine. But don’t use multiple different forms on one page because it will look messy and complicated. Do yourself a favor, and don’t do this!

4. Use the rule of thirds whenever you’re creating a brochure.

This is one of those rules that can really improve your overall design as long as you follow it. What you need to do is imagine splitting your brochure into three different sections, both vertically and horizontally, like a tic tac toe board. Then put the most critical elements on your brochure on or near these lines.

5. Try to use a grid in a brochure paper whenever possible.

Basically, all these means is that you should make sure that there's some sort of order throughout your brochure and one way to do this is by using a grid in Photoshop.

6. Use one font family and stick with it in the business brochure.

If your font changes throughout the brochure, your readers will think you didn’t put much effort into your design, which isn’t the impression you want to give them. Moreover, your plan will look better if you stick to using one font family.

7. Use a brochure maker tool.

A brochure maker makes it easy to design because many have hundreds of templates with pre-made designs that allow you to add all sorts of elements on top of these presets.

8. Don’t use more than three colors in your brochure.

This is another one of those rules that can help you make your brochure look beautiful and professional. Many design tools have a color palette feature for when you're building slides that allow you to add more than three colors if the preset colors don't work with what you're trying to do, but we suggest that you only add three colors.

9. Create a unique design for your brochure that no one else is doing.

Many design tools have tons of great templates and slides that allow you to add all sorts of different elements, but you must make sure that the end result looks like nothing else out there. Look for tools with features that allow you to customize any existing preset, or start from scratch and turn it into something completely unique!

10. Make sure you have a layout for your brochure.

It's effortless to make the mistake of not having a set layout for your brochure, but it will look amateurish and won't be nearly as effective if you don't do this. The easiest way to do this is to use presets or download a template.

11. Don’t rely on images for your whole brochure.

A good rule of thumb is that you shouldn’t have any solid background colors, and there shouldn’t be more than one image per page if possible. This is a widespread mistake!

12. Make sure that your number one goal is to get people interested in what you’re selling.

If the person looking at your brochure isn’t immediately interested in what you’re selling, then it won’t work no matter how good of a design you have, so make sure this is always considered when you’re designing one.

Conclusion

Knowing These 12 Secrets to Make Your Brochure Look Amazing is very important if you want to create a brochure that looks amazing and impresses the person looking at it. Why go through all this trouble? The main reason is that your initial impression is one of the most essential parts of getting new business, so make sure you know what you’re doing.

By using these techniques, your brochures will look great. The best part is that you can use any of these techniques with modern design tools to create a slide-based presentation with no design skills required. So what are you waiting for? Try out a free template and start designing!