Failure, hardships, and adversity are a part of everybody’s life. The only difference between two people who face the same hardships is their approach towards it, which either makes or breaks them. When we go through difficult situations, it is best to look at what we can learn from them. Even though such lessons are disguised, our quest to find them can help us use them in all aspects of life.

Using such valuable lessons in the field of public speaking can help you polish your skills and create a strong foundation for yourselves.

Here are five such lessons from the adversity that you can use in your public speaking.

Turn Obstacles into Opportunities

Every problem can be a blessing in disguise, and it is only a matter of perspective that determines whether you see the situation as an obstacle or an opportunity. When you view situations as breakthrough points, you will discover many more positive chances being paved in your way.

Let us understand this with the example of Najwa Zebain, a Lebanese-Canadian public speaker. She saw her struggle with oppression as an opportunity and turned it into a story of expression. Currently, she is among one the top public speakers and inspires millions of people.

Watch her story here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YGjZKNUebYk

Be Prepared

One of the most important lessons that adversity teaches us is being prepared for mishaps and unforeseen problems. When it comes to public speaking, this can be anything – from technical glitches, unwanted interruptions from your audience, anxiety pangs, or even some difficult questions being asked to you. Thus, being prepared for such incidents can help you overcome any problem in a matter of no time. It also ensures that you remain calm and composed throughout.

For example, in Steve Jobs’ Apple presentation in 2007, there was a technical error in the system, and Jobs couldn’t proceed with his slides. He quickly covered it up with a story until the issue was resolved.

Learn to Manage Your Fears

We all have our fears, and difficult situations often add fuel to this fire of qualms and unknowingly teach us ways to manage them.

When you are on the stage, you must realize that instead of trying to brush away your fears, it is better to learn to manage them. By doing so, you will be able to perform much better.

For instance, Winston Churchill, in one of his early speeches, froze after uttering a couple of sentences on stage. His fear did not let him proceed further in that ceremony. However, Churchill realized the importance of public speaking for himself, and in his next speech, he managed his fears so well that later he became the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Watch his first address to the nation as the Prime Minister here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kY6Yk6nrK6E

Come Back Stronger

Once you face a setback, it is extremely crucial to break from the chains of fear and anxiety. It doesn’t matter if you have failed once, twice, or a hundred times; if you are determined to stay consistent, you can stand up a hundred times stronger.

For instance, in his first courtroom case as a lawyer, Mahatma Gandhi fumbled and couldn’t utter even one sentence as his fear crippled him. Years later, the same man stood up for the nation and persuaded innumerable people through his speeches to join the national movement.

You Cannot Control Everything

As most of us like to have all strings in our control, life usually doesn’t work in that manner. When it comes to public speaking, there may be instances where the microphone turns off, somebody from the audience creates chaos, your presentation might not work, etc. In such circumstances, the wisest option is to keep delivering your best and accept that you cannot fix all issues.

Conclusion

The most important thing about adversity is that it prepares us for the worst and makes us stronger. If we use these lessons in our public speaking endeavors, it will be much easier to embrace and conquer the stage.

We hope you find this blog post insightful. Do share on your social handles.