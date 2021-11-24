Omigod, Omigod! I am so excited that Elle Woods is coming back. She went to Harvard and is in Delta Nu. She loves animals and she’s a Gemini too. Her new movie comes out soon! “Legally Blonde 3” was going to come out in February but when production delays happened, the film release date got pushed back. Now there is a new date and we can count down the days on our calendars for when it will come out.

What is the release date of Legally Blonde 3?

The movie “Legally Blonde 3” will be out in theaters on May 20, 2022. No one knows what it will be like, but hopefully, theaters are still open and doing well.

What is the plot of Legally Blonde 3?

Based on the book “Legally Blonde” by Amanda Brown, this movie is about a girl who has to find a job. Then she meets her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend. He tells her he is breaking up with her for someone prettier. Elle wants to show her ex that she deserves a spot at Harvard Law School. Once arriving, she is out of her element but soon thrives. She deals with misogyny and femmephobia. She helped a sorority sister who was accused of murder. Warner is not a good boyfriend and she should break up with him. She graduated at the top of her class, but she needs to find another job now.

Elle is getting married and she wants to invite Bruiser’s mom. She found out that Bruiser’s mom is being used for animal testing, so Elle went to Capitol Hill to fight for animals’ rights. Elle realized how bad the leaders of the United States are at passing legislation.

The first film also inspired a musical. It is about a girl, Laura Bell Bundy. The musical is Tony-nominated and people like to perform it at university and community theatre productions across the country.

Who will be starring in it?

Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor wrote the script for “Legally Blonde 3.”

Kaling spoke with ELLE.com about her script and had the following to say:

Elle Woods is an iconic character that people love. I would not have been excited to do that if Elle Woods had been in a movie with expectations set in the past. But because it has been 18 years since we last saw her, I was excited. We know what Elle was like when she was 21, 22 years old. That is not the same as what she will be like when she is 42. What is Elle’s personality now that she is an adult woman?

Reese Witherspoon will produce the movie “Legally Blonde 3” with her company Hello Sunshine. The two producers from the first two movies are also returning.

No director has been set, but Reese Witherspoon is going to be Elle Woods again. Some people are going to play the other sorority sisters.

The actress and producer, Reese Witherspoon, has not told us anything about the plot of the movie. But she did tell us that it will be about something.

She said, “It will be so much fun. It will be full of fashion. It will have feminist ideas that are global. There will be animals and old cast members. We just need to film it first. That is my hope for Legally Blonde 3.”

Back in August 2018, Witherspoon also said that the movie will be “fun”. The other day, she went to a meeting and talked about the plot points and characters. There will be some new characters and some returning ones. I got very excited when I was in the meeting. I thought it would be very good.

