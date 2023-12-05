Model and rising star Leni Klum is showing off her toned physique in a new social media post with her famous mother Heidi Klum.

The lacy lingerie photoshoot

On December 5, 2023, Leni Klum shared a video and photos on her Instagram feed posing in lacy Intimissimi lingerie alongside her mother Heidi. In the images, the 19-year-old displays her sculpted abs in a pink bra and panty set. Heidi wears matching black lingerie as the duo strike poses in a home studio setup. Within hours, the post garnered over 400,000 likes from Leni’s 2 million followers.

Building her modeling career

While following in her mother’s modeling footsteps, Leni has been steadily working to build her own career over the past few years. She signed with the prestigious DNA Model Management agency in 2021. Since then, Leni has walked runways for Dolce & Gabbana and featured in campaigns for brands like Calvin Klein. The lingerie shoot with Heidi provides more exposure for Leni as she works to make a name for herself within the fashion industry.

Reaction and praise

Fan reaction to the lingerie photos has been overwhelmingly positive. Comments praise both Leni and Heidi’s beauty and physiques. “Genes run strong in this family, you both look amazing!” wrote one follower. Other comments focus on Leni in particular: “Leni is really coming into her own. She looks so confident.” As she continues gaining experience, Leni Klum seems poised for greater success following in the modeling footsteps of her mother Heidi.

