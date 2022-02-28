There’s a new vampire in town, and he’s shaking up the Marvel universe in a big way. Morbius, the Living Vampire is set to make his debut in July of 2020, and comic book fans are already buzzing about this exciting new character. Morbius is based on the 1970s Morbius: The Living Vampire comics, which follow the story of Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist who suffers from a rare blood disease. To save his life, Morbius injects himself with a serum that turns him into a vampire.

Leto, who plays Dr Michael Morbius talks about his character

Leto, who plays. Michael Morbius, explains, “Morbius showed first as an adversary in The Amazing Spider-Man in 1971, and ultimately developed into another of an anti-hero.”

For years before that, Marvel was actually prohibited from using characters regarded more on the supernatural side,” Leto continues.”It was a really big deal when Morbius eventually made his debut. He was part of a big darker term within Marvel; one that, fortunately, fans completely embraced. After all, one loves a good monster story. There’s something about the character that boosted people’s imaginations. It really can capture hold of you; it clearly did with me.”

When is Morbius coming on screens?

The movie is coming on screens on 1 April 2022.

Who is in the cast and crew?

The movie is directed by Daniel Espinosa. It is written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless and jointly produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Lucas Foster. The movie stars, Jared Leto as Dr Michael Morbius, Matt Smith as Loxias Crown, Adria Arjona as Martine Bancroft, Jared Harris as a professor, and Morbius’s mentor, Al Madrigal as Alberto Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as Simon Stroud among various others.

What is the cast saying about Morbius?

Jared Leto said, “I am excited to play Morbius, the Living Vampire in Sony’s upcoming Morbius film. He is a tragic and compelling character and I can’t wait to bring him to life.”

What do we know about the movie?

Not much else is known other than it will be focused on Morbius’s attempt to cure himself of his vampirism.

Who is Morbius?

Dr Michael Morbius was an accomplished biochemist until he contracted a rare blood disease. In order to save his own life, he injects himself with a serum that transforms him into a living vampire. Though at first, he struggles with the curse, over time Morbius comes to accept and embrace his new condition, using his powers for good.

Is he here to save the world or destroy it? Watch Dr. Michael Morbius and his sinister alter-ego in this exclusive scene. #MORBIUS – Coming exclusively to movie theaters January 28. #CCXPWorlds pic.twitter.com/2ZC4Lrceit — Morbius (@MorbiusMovie) December 5, 2021

Why you should watch Morbius?

Morbius is a unique and interesting Marvel character that you should watch out for. The movie has an amazing cast and crew, and the trailers make it look like it will be a great film. Morbius is sure to keep you captivated from beginning to end. Be sure to mark April 2022 on your calendar so that you can watch Morbius when it comes out!

When Morbius was announced as being in development for Sony’s Marvel Universe of characters, people were unsure what to expect. Would it be another dark and gritty reboot? Or would they try to go for a more comedic tone? It turns out that the movie ended up landing somewhere in between those two tones with Jared Leto starring as Morbius. Morbius comes out in April 2022, so be sure to mark that date on your calendar! We’ll definitely be watching Morbius when it comes out.