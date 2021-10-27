Lokis survive. That’s what they do. If any Marvel Disney+ show was going to be renewed, it would be this one. Now we know that Loki will return for season two, thanks to a title card at the end of episode six. Let’s see other details about Loki Season 2.

Before Disney confirmed this renewal, Marvel Producer Nate Moore told IndieWire that Loki season two was pretty likely. He said: “Some people think that Loki is a really cool character. You can tell a lot of stories about him.” And because he’s not a one-off, you can tell more than one story about him, and it will be different each time.

Deadline reported that there might be a second season of Loki. That was in January.

Back in May, Clark Gregg let people know that Tom Hiddleston might be working on 10 or 12 episodes of the show. This means there may be more than just six chapters for this season.

When is Loki Season 2 coming out?

Loki has not yet been scheduled for Season 2. It is hard to know when we will see more of Loki. This could be because the schedules for the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are not set. It might also be because there was a virus that delayed production.

What is the plot?

No plot details for Loki Season 2 have been revealed yet. People are thinking about what this season will be about because the end of Season 1 opened up the multiverse. Any theory could be correct. There is a lot that can happen in the future.

Who will be starring in it?

It is hard to tell who will be in Loki Season 2. It will depend on what happens with the other projects in the MCU pipeline. Jonathan Majors will be back as Kang the Conqueror. GuguMbatha-Raw will be RavonnaRenslayer. A lot of people like the movie. They will like it again if they see it again. Some people are in the movie, but maybe they will come back to do the voice in another one.

Does it tie into the rest of the MCU?

Loki may affect the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to him and Sylvie bringing about the multiverse in the Season 1 finale. However, how we see the effects will depend on when the series is shown. We do know that it will be about multiverses and Doctor Strange in March 2022. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to be released in December 2021. It will involve the multiverse. Kang the Conqueror is also the villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which comes out in February 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will there be a Loki Season 2?

Yes! Some Marvel fans may be surprised by this, but it is true. You may not know this about Loki, but Michael Waldron who created and helped make the show said he only planned to make a single season.

“It was always my hope and intention with this season to tell a complete story. Season 1 stands on its own.” But he also said, “I don’t know if there is more story to tell in the future.” What he did makes sense. Deadline previously reported that Waldron has a deal with Disney. He is going to work on many projects including Season 2 of Loki and Star Wars. He will also work on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness.

People from the show have said that there are more stories than can be told in a single season. Nate Moore, a person who works for Marvel Studios and is important, said that there will be more than one movie with Loki.

When does Loki Season 2 start filming?

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Collider in mid-August 2021 that Season 2 of the show is underway. We are developing it right now. The hope is that many people from the first season will also return. After Season 1 director and executive producer, Kate Herron left for “bigger and better things,” we will start the search for a new director. Kate herself said in July 2021 that she was leaving because she poured her whole soul and time into the show. After Season 1, the girl was looking forward to sleep. Lots of sleep.

Meanwhile, Production Weekly has reported that Loki Season 2 won’t start filming until 2022.