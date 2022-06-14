Loki has finally returned to Midgard with one goal: revenge. It is time for the god of mischief to punish those who have wronged him. And that means getting revenge on Earth. Look for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest sequel—Loki Season 2. A new photo confirms that filming has begun and more stars are being added to the cast. Tom Hiddleston is back as the god of mischief in the sequel to last summer’s blockbuster hit film. Fans will be excited to learn that Thor actor Chris Hems worth will be making an appearance as well. Hiddleston isn’t the only one returning from the first installment. Jamie Alexander and Clark Gregg are being added to Season 2 as well. The stars will return once again for an action-packed thriller that brings Loki closer to his goal of having all Asgardians restored to their former glory.

Introduction to the Loki Season 2

The second season picks up right where the first season left off, with Loki’s newly-acquired god powers gradually corrupting him and causing him to lose his mind. After escaping to Earth while battling Hulk in Asgard, he is found by Doctor Strange, who takes care of Loki as Thor and his family return from their exile in Norway. As the series progresses, Loki’s manifestations become more and more horrifying and dangerous, to the point where it seems as though he has completely lost control of himself.

The season ends with a shocking finale that could lead to several new directions for Loki: be they dark or light.

Names of the characters in the Loki Season 2

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Tom Hiddleston As Loki

Owen Wilson As Mobius M

Wunmi Mosaku As Hunter B-15

Gugu Mbatha-Raw As Ravonna Renslayer

Eugene Cordero As Casey

Tara Strong As Miss Minutes

Loki Variants

Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie

Cailey Fleming as Kid Sylvie

The storyline of the Loki Season 2

It starts with Loki disguised as Odin and seated on the throne. He is overlooking a battlefield where humans are fighting to defend Asgard from a hostile army that has invaded. At this time, he is confronted by Thor who questions him about his identity. However, Loki says that he does not know and claims that it is not his place to question him. The war continues for a long time, with neither side proving victorious. Eventually, the kingdom begins to fall to the invading forces, with many Asgardian warriors being dispatched.

(Breaking) Eugene cordero as Casey is confirmed to return in Loki season 2#lokiseason2#MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/B0ONjcReAN — Subhaan Khan (@SubhanKhan_157) June 13, 2022

Eventually, Thor arrives at the throne room and confronts Loki. He accuses him of being a scoundrel who is pretending to be his father. He believes that Loki has betrayed them all and has given up on their gods. He also says that he has killed Odin and taken his place on the throne of Asgard.

The filming of Loki Season 2 prevents the stars from accepting their awards

Actors Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth have been forced to decline a leading acting award. They are said to be unable to accept the accolade because filming for the second season of “Loki” is preventing them from attending. This is not a new issue, as other Hollywood stars have had similar problems before. For example, Leonardo DiCaprio was in Cannes when he was offered a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2016 and had to turn it down as well. “Loki” is a superhero show in which the two male leads play the roles of the eponymous main character and his older brother, Thor. It has become quite popular since its release and is one of Netflix’s best performers.

