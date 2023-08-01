The highly anticipated “Loki” season 2 trailer has finally been released, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are excitedly buzzing. The trailer gives us a glimpse of what to expect from the second season of the Disney+ series, which follows the adventures of the God of Mischief as he travels through time and space.

Here are some frequently asked questions about the “Loki” season 2 trailer:

When is “Loki” season 2 coming out?

According to the trailer, “Loki” season 2 will be released on Friday, October 6, 2023. The series will run for six episodes, with the final episode scheduled to stream on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Who is in the cast of “Loki” season 2?

The “Loki” season 2 cast includes Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. There are also rumors that other characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe may make appearances in the series.

What can fans expect from “Loki” season 2?

Based on the trailer, fans can expect more time-traveling adventures, action, and humor. The trailer shows Loki and Mobius fighting their way through various time periods, including what appears to be ancient Rome and a futuristic city. There are also hints that Kang the Conqueror will play a major role in the season.

Will there be a “Loki” season 3?

It is currently unclear whether there will be a “Loki” season 3. However, the final moments of the last episode of season 2 may provide some clues as to the future of the series.

Overall, the “Loki” season 2 trailer has generated a lot of excitement among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With a talented cast and plenty of time-traveling shenanigans, the series will surely be a hit when it premieres on Disney+ in October.