Los Espookys is a new comedy series from HBO that is sure to leave you laughing – and maybe a little scared too! The show follows a group of friends who turn their love of horror into a business, providing spooky services to unsuspecting customers. Los Espookys Season 2 is set to premiere soon, and we can’t wait! If you’re looking for a new show to watch this summer, Los Espookys is definitely one you don’t want to miss. The series has been created by shoe stars Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, and Fred Armisen.

Season 2 production is now complete

Los Espookys showrunner Ana Fabrega recently revealed that production has wrapped on season 2 of the HBO show, via Twitter. The Twitter post reads, “Finally finished season 2 of Los Espookys after a two-year covid hiatus” and posts two images of cast and crew on the set. There is a picture of the whole crew posing for a picture in what looks like some kind of reception hall in the first picture. In the second photo, we see Julio Torres (with blue hair and a sparkling gray suit), Bernardo Velasco, and Cassandra Ciangherotti.

What does the series Los Espookys follow?

Los Espookys is a refreshing blend of horror and fantasy that will have you laughing from beginning to end! The show follows a group of unique friends, led by the horror-obsessed Renaldo (Velasco), who based their business on their passion for horror, offering services from exorcisms to fake alien abductions and all while strengthening their bonds and relationships along the way.

Why you should watch Los Espookys?

Los Espookys is a series that will certainly appeal to anyone who likes a little bit of horror and comedy. Los Espookys offers short bursts of episodes that last around 15-20 minutes each, giving viewers plenty of time to finish their binge-watching! Los Espookys Season one can be found on HBO Max streaming service.

Los Espookys premieres tonight on HBO at 11pm!! 😆🦇🕸✨🌙🌫🥀⏳🔮 Don’t forget to read the subtitles if you don’t speak the language heard on screen, otherwise you’ll be lost! pic.twitter.com/GecrDdQIwJ — Ana Fabrega (@anafabregagood) June 14, 2019

What do critics say about Los Espookys?

Los spookiest has been praised by Variety as “a sweet-natured comedy with an oddball sensibility” and TV Guide called it “one of HBO’s best shows right now.” The show stars Fred Armisen alongside Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres, Bernardo Velasco, and Cassandra Ciangherotti, who play Los Espooky – a group of friends who turn their love for horror into business opportunities. They specialize in creating spooky events like haunted houses or fake exorcisms for clients who want to feel scared…for fun! Los Espookys was created by Fabrega, Torres, and Armisen.

Why do people like horror-comedy?

Comedies are often a great way to deal with the fear and stress of life. Horror-comedy takes this one step further by providing an outlet for those fears while also being entertaining. It can be cathartic for people to watch characters face their fears head-on and still come out laughing in the end. Los Espookys will do this by using dark humor and absurdist situations that poke fun at the idea of what scares people most while also making them laugh along with it.

When is Los Espookys Season Two coming out?

HBO has not yet announced Los Espookys Season Two, but they have said there are more seasons to come! The show premiered on June 14, 2019, so we can expect Los Espookys Season two sometime in mid-2022 or later the year depending on how many episodes each season has (usually seven). In an interview with Variety, Armisen said he hopes there’ve been renewed for 20 years: “We’re just getting started!”

If you’re looking for a new show to watch this summer, Los Espookys is definitely one you don’t want to miss. The series is full of hilarious dark humor, and it’s sure to keep you entertained from start to finish. So be sure to add Los Espookys to your must-watch list – you won’t regret it!