Looking for some mario sgueglia moglie movies inspiration? Look no further than this blog! Here, you’ll find all the latest news and reviews of the many films starring this popular Italian actor. Whether you’re a fan of his romantic comedies or action thrillers, we have something for you. So what are you waiting for? Come check us out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mario Sgueglia (@mariosgueglia.k)

Sgueglia was born in Rome, Italy on September 18, 1953. He began his career as a child actor, appearing in various film and television roles throughout the 1960s and 1970s. His first major role came in the 1985 crime drama “Pizza Connection”, which earned him critical acclaim. He went on to star in several other films throughout the 1980s and 1990s, including “Il Ladro di Bambini” (1992) and “La Scuola” (1995).

In addition to his work as an actor, Sgueglia has also directed and written several films. His most recent project is the 2017 short film “Io e Te”, which he wrote, directed, and starred in.

Sgueglia has been married to fellow actress Emanuela Sgueglia since 1985. The couple have two children together: son Mario Jr., who is also an actor, and daughter Caterina.

mario sgueglia moglie TV shows

Since his wife Mario Sgueglia loves TV shows and movies, it’s only natural that her husband would want to watch them with her. And so, every night after dinner, the two of them sit down in front of the television and enjoy some quality time together, Luna Park is one of his popular show in Uk.

But what does Mario actually think about all those hours spent watching TV? Well, he’s not exactly a fan of it, but he knows that it makes his wife happy. And so, he just goes along with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not really my thing,” he says. “But if it makes her happy, then I’m happy.”