MasterChef Junior Season 8 is a cooking show where people are competing with each other. It is on the Fox channel. They have to cook food that is good for everyone to eat. The show has a script. The script is written by Robin Ashbrook. The executive producers of the show are Ben Adler, Eden Gaha, and Paul Franklin. Kids between 8-13 years old audition are chosen to compete and want to win the Master Chef Junior Trophy and a really big prize. The series is about cooking. It is on TV and people can watch it. FOX’s “MasterChef Junior” is a popular show that has been on TV since 2013. This show should not be surprising because there are good things about it. There is food, challenges, competition, judges, and guest stars like in the original show. Plus there are cute contestants who are talented chefs for their age group. In “MasterChef Junior,” you compete to be the best. You have to be 8-13 years old and show people what you can do. The competition from the kids who will cook in the MasterChef kitchen will be a lot of fun. Especially since Gordon Ramsay is nice to them and not mean. The talent of these kids grows more impressive every year. We don’t know about you, but we are looking forward to seeing what the new group of young chefs came up with when Season 8 finally airs.MasterChef Junior is a TV show. FOX decided it would air in May 2020, but for some reason, they changed their minds. They will air it in 2022. I have been watching the show “MasterChef Junior.” The show hasn’t been on TV yet. I don’t know why it hasn’t been on TV. Sometimes the people who work for the show write on their website and Facebook page.Confusingly, FOX sometimes airs Season 8 in the fall of 2020. It is on the same channel as “The Masked Singer.” When they put out their fall schedule in May 2020, many people called it pandemic-proof because FOX has already filmed reality shows like “MasterChef Junior.” Many people who watch “MasterChef Junior” are worried because the show was taken off the schedule. They do not know what will happen next. In the meantime, we can watch seasons 1-7.The show follows a basic format. It is about people who compete and also try to stay healthy. Children can audition if they want to be on the show. They can do this by contacting the company or doing it online. They have to submit videos of themselves cooking to the judges. Out of all the people who applied, only twenty-four are selected for the audition. These people are divided into groups of three. Out of eight groups, only four make it to the competition. The number of people in the competition gets smaller and smaller. The last person standing is the winner. They get $100,000 to keep and memories they will never forget. The contestants on the TV show “Master Chef” make dishes of different kinds. They make appetizers, main dishes, and desserts. It’s hard for them because there is a lot they have to do.Christina Tosi, the judge on MasterChef Junior, will not be coming back for Season 8. The new judge is Daphne Oz who is the daughter of Dr. Mehmet Oz. She chats with her children about her upcoming role in the show in a video that was released on Twitter in July 2019. Oz asks them: “Will we learn a lot from these kids? Will we become better cooks by watching these kids and learning to cook ourselves? Daphne Oz has been on TV before. She was on “The Dr. Oz Show” and also did “The Chew” on ABC. She also co-hosts a podcast called “Mom Brain.” No one that has watched Season 8 of “MasterChef Junior” is surprised that Sánchez is returning. The competition was so good. A lot of kids are talented and they want to feed people. They find joy in it. Sánchez is a successful chef and restaurateur. He also has kids. Mentoring young people is important to Sánchez, which he does on “MasterChef Junior.” But he doesn’t like the process of eliminations and worries about how fragile they are. One part that I don’t like is when it stinks.