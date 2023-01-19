SERVICES

HDA provides contract manufacturing prototype products and biddable airman products for medical devices, Surgical devices, and IVD diligence. Our guests include medical startups, mid-size companies, and transnational pots.

We’ve developed refined medical device development and manufacturing processes that can take your product through its complete lifecycle through its best manufacturing capabilities — from conception to delivery. Providing quality to medical device contract manufacturing companies.

Why Us?

HDA’s character for quality and trust ability makes it one of the leading contract manufacturing companies in the healthcare industry of Southern California. By combining the specialized moxie of our full-service development platoon, we constantly deliver high-quality product design and results to our valued guests. We’ve expertise in original equipment manufacturers, medical device contract manufacturing, assiduity-stylish masterminds, nonsupervisory specialists, and development professionals ready to make your medical devices a success for your medical device contract manufacturing company.

Specialization

Our company specializes in robust quality operation systems and decades of manufacturing experience guarantee dependable, performing products. HDA approaches each design with a handicraftsman’s eye and fidelity to furnishing excellence.

Medical device contract manufacturers

There aren’t numerous contract manufacturers like HDA. We work on a broad range of expertise. Our mix of size, experience, manufacturing facilities, and coffers allows us to gauge snappily and responsibly to fit your company’s unique requirements. You can be confident that every unit of your product will be well-erected, dependable, die cutting, and drafted to your exact specifications.

Product volume ranges from 5- 100 biddable airman units for clinical testing to hundreds or thousands of units per month for a marketable product. We’re one of the many enterprises offering low-volume biddable device manufacturing and biddable prototyping from our FDA- registered installation in Orange County, California.

Medical Devices

HDA is a medical device contract manufacturing company

.We make a broad range of durable equipment for medical outfits and disposables including contract manufacturing services, handheld, tabletop, plastic injection molding, drug delivery, supply chain, individual testing-related biases, and

other equipment like this for medical device companies. Our specialization is Class I and Class II bias, including but not limited to durable goods, electronic systems and electromagnetic systems, and individual and treatment bias.

MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING SERVICES

HDA will manage your product’s manufacturing process from launch to finish for your device contract manufacturing companies. From sourcing your entire bill of accouterments (BOM), developing the necessary manufacturing processes, and enforcing required test systems, HDA Technology will deliver cost-effective and dependable results. The company produces medical products for

intensive care units

operating room

products for injection molding

secondary operations

contract manufacturing



Diversity

Our spare manufacturing practices have capabilities to allow us to handle any order volume — ranging from low volume to high volume — to meet your product demands. We can snappily and efficiently optimize our large product installation to match your product’s product conditions.

Our medical devices manufacturing services are fluently reconfigurable, allowing us to minimize super eminent time when starting a product on your product. We use spare manufacturing styles to give our guests

dependable,

innovative solutions,

cost-effective

contract manufacturing

product services. HDA’s spare manufacturing process offers numerous benefits for your company with the best business model.

Benefits

Cost-Effective product

By sourcing only the necessary quantum of raw accouterments, optimizing the manufacturing process, and reducing wasted sweat during product, HDA ensures you don’t get wedged with bloated manufacturing costs.

Harmonious Quality

Our full-service product platoon has the experience and moxie to make sure that your order is done right the first time. We’ve tried- and-true quality assurance and product procedures in place to guarantee high-quality products every time.

Streamlined Manufacturing

We reduce lead times by barring gratuitous processes and retardations in the product. Our effective manufacturing styles exclude extravagant and gratuitous processes during development. Our precedence is to produce safe, functional products as snappily as possible through a certain process.

Large Scalability

HDA can match your order size, no matter how much larger the product is. We give fast reversals on high-volume orders because of our effective product practices. We’re suitable to comfortably gauge to meet mass-volume product pretensions while still counting on quality and trust ability.

Our full-service medical products process optimizes manufacturing to give you an easy, trouble-free experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you looking for a medical device contract manufacturing company that provides technical services?

We specialize in several manufacturing and support services to meet any challenges your company may encounter. We provide the best service in the medical device industry. It will give your company name brand recognition.

Biddable Airman Product

Are you in need of a cost-effective contract manufacturing result to support your 510(k) form or clinical testing?

HDA offers expertise and specializes in biddable Airman Products to help your company get its product to request briskly. Our FDA- certified product installation produces completely biddable orders that will help you alleviate compliance detainments and failures.

PROTOTYPE product

Prove your medical device’s critical function and design with a high-quality prototype. This essential stage in the development process evaluates the efficacy of your product before it goes to the mass manufacturing stage.

HDA’s prototype product process saves time and plutocrat by testing your product before design miscalculations complicate manufacturing. Our product installation is staffed by educated masterminds and technicians that can turn your conception into a reality.

Manufacturing and support services

No matter your requirements, HDA can help your company achieve its pretensions. Our manufacturing and support services include :

Purchasing and BOM Management

biddable Clinical Unit product

Prototype Product

Volume product

Box Build

System Build

Disposables

Estimation

Final Test

After- trade Support and Service

RESOURCES

Coffers

As a full-service medical product development and original equipment manufacturer company with decades in operation, HDA has developed an expansive quantum of coffers to prop the development of your unique medical device product.

Influence our coffers and knowledge to duly and efficiently manufacture your innovative medical device’s conception. HDA has the coffers and instruments to help Our clients.

Specifications

Large, Open Manufacturing Floor

fluently Reconfigurable installation

spare Manufacturing Process

Climate Controlled, ESD- Safe

ISO 8 Cleanroom

Thermal Test Chamber

FDA- and FDB- Registered

ISO- 13485 pukka

Decades of Experience

FDA AND FDB REGISTERED

ISO CERTIFIED QUALITY operation SYSTEM



Our robust quality system allows us to give you world-class products throughout their lifecycle. This means better medical devices designs, complete attestation, and safe, effective, frequent practice, and dependable products in the field.

Commitment

We believe that our commitment to quality is pivotal to your success, and continue to invest in our people and quality operation system (QMS) to insure that we deliver stylish value to our guests by using well-established development, product, and attestation styles.

Authenticity

HDA is ISO- 13485 certified for the design and manufacture of medical bias and registered with the FDA and California FDB to manufacture medical bias.