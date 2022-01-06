It becomes critical to choose the right glasses that suit your face shape the best to ensure that your overall styling is not ruined by a mere pair of wrong glasses.

They say that the best way is to wear unnoticeable glasses. But is that possible for real? Thin glasses or no frame is not the best option for every man.

There is a wide range of options available in glasses for men that you can choose from. The right pair of glasses can be more than a tool for your vision correction; it can be your own fashion statement.

Thumb rule to right pair

The simplest method to get the right pair for your face shape is to find what is lacking in your facial features and grab a pair that can complete your look. To understand this better, suppose that your face is very angular and there are no curves in it, then a pair of round glasses can add that lacking element to your face and complement your look the best. Makes sense, right?

But how to figure out which one is the right pair for your face shape? Don’t worry! We are here to help.

The following is a list of different face shapes of men and suitable glass types for them:

Round shaped

When we say “round,” it means that your face is equally long and broad. Also, your cheeks and chin should be curved to form that round shape. A round face creates a heavy look. If you wish to create a slimming effect with your glasses, then you may go for angular glasses. Or, if you wish your face to appear longer and less broad, then a pair of rectangle glasses will do for you.

In case you want something unusual, then you have an option of a “butterfly” taper. Just make sure that there are no curved edges or corners in your glasses. Also, the frame should not be thick and bulky.

Oval shaped

Got a piece of positive news for the category! Most of the frames can work well with your face shape. Oval shape basically refers to a face that is taller than wider. The chin is round, and the cheekbones are high. Round frames or square frames, both are going to look fine over your face.

However, you may avoid the extreme categories. Like your frame should be neither too narrow nor too wide. Just go for the medium circular or square frame that enhances your features and does not overshadow them.

Square shaped

If we talk of a square shaped-face, the length and width are again equal, but there are no curves. Square faces have more angles and plains on them. The chin is broader, and the jaw is well-defined. Square faces create a very sturdy look. Round lenses can create a softer impression for square faces by adding the lacking curves to them.

However, if you wish to make an even stronger impression, then you may choose angular frames.

Heart-shaped

Though there are many glasses for heart-shaped face that has a little chin, and cheekbones are narrow, this is the most difficult face shape to find the right pair for. Wide frames will work well to drive the attention away from your pointed chin. Another way to enhance your facial features is to choose a butterfly taper.

Don’t go for the very symmetrical shapes like square or round. Also, avoid thin and narrow frameworks that will simply merge with your face.

Be careful about colors!

If you are carrying a single frame with every look, then it can be really tricky to choose the right color for your framework.

Something that suits your traditional look might not go well with your formal look. Just imagine thick plastic and vibrant colors with your business suit. Doesn’t make sense, right?

If this is the situation, then you can choose neutral shades, metallic colors, or timeless black.

Frame size and material are not to be ignored

Besides the right shape, the right size and material of your framework are also crucial.

You need to be considerate about the size of the lens, the bridge, and finally, the hooks.

Also, there are a variety of materials available for your framework with their own sets of advantages. You can choose one for your framework based on your affordability and requirements.

Forget not; the right glasses can improve more than your vision — they can improve your sense of styling as well.