Mindhunter Season 3 is in jeopardy after the show’s screenwriter revealed that the series might be canceled. The third season of Mindhunter has not yet been given a green light by Netflix, and it’s looking more and more like it may never happen. In this article, we’ll take a look at what the screenwriter had to say about the potential cancellation and what it could mean for fans of the show.
The plotline of the Mindhunter season 3 cancellation
Mindhunter season 3 cancellation story is eerily similar to that of another show that was recently canned by Netflix. The minehunter series creator and executive producer, Joe Penhall, spoke to Vulture about the potential cancellation. He stated, “I’m quite sure we’ll get the third episode.” “I think everyone would like to do a third season, but it feels like mindhunter time might have passed.” This is a huge disappointment for fans of the show, who were also looking forward to seeing where the story would go next.
It’s especially disheartening given that Mindhunter was one of the first shows to get people talking about Netflix’s original programming. The show was a critical darling and had a devoted following, but it seems that wasn’t enough to keep it going. There’s no word yet on what mindhunter’s cancellation means for the future of the show, or if there’s any hope for a revival. For now, we’ll just have to be content with the two seasons we have and hope that someday we’ll get to see where mindhunter’s story is meant to go.
Names of characters on the Mindhunter season 3
Here are the celebrities listed in the following lines of text:
- Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford
- Holt McCallany as Bill Tench
- Anna Torv as Wendy Carr
- Hannah Gross as Debbie Mitford
- Cotter Smith as Robert Shepard
- Stacey Roca as Nancy Tench
- Joe Tuttle as Gregg Smith
- Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn
- Lauren Glazier as Kay Manz
- Albert Jones as Jim Barney
- Sierra McClain as Tanya Clifton
- June Carryl as Camille Bell
- Cameron Britton as Ed Kemper
- Alex Morf as Mark Ocasek
- Joseph Cross as Benjamin Barnwright
- Marc Kudisch as Roger Wade
- Michael Park as Peter Dean
- George R. Sheffey as John Boylen
- Duke Lafoon as Gordon Chambers
- Peter Murnik as Roy Carver
- Happy Anderson as Jerry Brudos
- Zachary Scott Ross as Brian Tench
- Nate Corddry as Art Spencer
- Regi Davis as Maynard Jackson
- Gareth Williams as Redding
- Drew Seltzer as Dale Harmon
- Dohn Norwood as Lee Brown
- Brent Sexton as Garland Periwinkle
- Christopher Livingston as Wayne Williams
That would be the initial proposal for Season three of Mindhunter
The minehunter was one of those things where it was just this perfect storm of people and material,” Fincher said in an interview with Vulture. “I don’t know if we would have been able to do that again.” Fincher also revealed that the third season was going to focus on the Atlanta Child Murders, which took place between 1979 and 1981. Wayne Williams was eventually convicted of two of the murders, but many believe that he was not responsible for all of them.
David Fincher and Netflix reportedly in talks to green-lit #Mindhunter Season 3. pic.twitter.com/GieUKQf9hj
— LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) April 24, 2021
Expectations from Mindhunter season 3
The minehunter season three was expected to release in late 2020. However, the production of the show was halted in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The show’s screenwriter, Joe Penhall, recently revealed some details about what would have happened in the third season.
Penhall said that the third season would have focused on the Atlanta Child Murders. Williams was arrested and convicted of two of the murders, but many people believe that he did not commit all of them.
The minehunter season three would have also explored the idea that there may have been more than one killer responsible for the murders.
Penhall said that this is something that they had “definitely considered.”
Mindhunter season three would have been also a very different show from the first two seasons.
It would have been much darker and more disturbing. However, we may never get to see it. Only time will tell.
Do you think Mindhunter should have been canceled?