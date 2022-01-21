Who does not know about MONEY HEIST and who has not watched this series? Money Heist became a massive success worldwide. The series is a Spanish series that became famous for its unique plot, exciting twists, and high-quality production. The story of MONEY HEIST revolves around the plan of a group of robbers to rob the Royal Mint of Spain. However, things do not go as planned and they have to deal with unexpected events along the way. Drums rolling!!! Korean adaptation of the Money Heist has begun. Yes, you heard it right. The Korean adaptation of the series will go by the name of “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area”. The teaser trailer for the series was released earlier this month, and it has already generated a lot of buzz online. The latest teaser of the series has been released on January 18. Directed by Kim Sung-ho and written by Ryu Yong-Jae, the Korean drama will soon premiere on Netflix. The series will see Yoo Ji-Tae of When My Love Blooms fame as the Professor and Squid Game star Park Hae-soo as Berlin.

What is the teaser showing?

The teaser does not reveal much. We just got to see Professor – portrayed by Yoo Ji-Tae standing in front of a wall carrying several traditional Korean masks and the Spanish original’s iconic Salvador Dali mask. He reaches out to choose one, although the camera shifts before viewers can see which one he picks. The teaser then sifts to Seon Woo-jin (portrayed by Kim Yun-jin), the head of the Crisis Negotiation team, in a control room. The teaser trailer ends with the reveal of each heist member and their code names.

Korean gang members of the heist

Yoo Ji-Tae as Professor

Jeon Jong-seo as Tokyo

Park Hae-soo as Berlin

Lee Won-jong as Moscow

Kim Ji-hoon as Denver

Jang Yoon-Ju as Nairobi

Lee Hyun-woo as Rio

Kim Ji-hun as Helsinki

Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo

The Task Force officers are Kim Yun-jin and Seon Woo-jin, a crisis negotiation team leader belonging to the National Police Agency. Kim Sung-oh as Captain Cha Moo-hyuk, a former special agent dispatched to handle the hostage crisis.

Critical Response to original Money Heist series

The original Money Heist series was a Spanish production. It revolved around a team of robbers who successfully rob the Royal Mint of Spain. The series became a global phenomenon, with audiences around the world eagerly waiting for each new episode. The series was praised for its well-crafted plot and exciting twists. It also garnered attention for its high production values, which helped create an immersive viewing experience.

Netflix unveils complete line-up for the Korean remake of 'Money Heist'



Source: https://t.co/5Y2XEHz8e9 pic.twitter.com/GKPTggzeNR — The Seoul Story (@theseoulstory) March 31, 2021

Korean Remake of Money Heist

Now, a Korean remake is in the works. The cast and crew have been kept tightly under wraps, but we do know that Kim Yun-jin (best known for her roles in Lost and Desperate Housewives) will be headlining the show. It’s sure to be a hit – Korea produces some of the best dramas in the world, so it’s no surprise that they would want to remake such an acclaimed series. We can’t wait to see what they come up with! MONEY HEIST: KOREAN SERIES is sure to be a hit!

ADVERTISEMENT

What to expect from MONEY HEIST: KOREAN SERIES?

From the little that is shown in the teaser trailer, we can expect some exciting plot twists and turns in this Korean remake. The masks are intriguing and hint at possible hidden agendas or secrets among the group members. We also see Yoo Ji-Tae’s character Professor, who seems to be playing an important role in the heist. Kim Yun-jin’s character Seon Woo-jin looks like she will be a strong female lead as well. We look forward to seeing more of her backstory and development.

The series is set to air sometime in 2023 and we cannot wait! Are you excited for the MONEY HEIST: KOREAN SERIES? The original Money Heist was well received by the viewers worldwide and the Korean remake is expected to be the same if not more.