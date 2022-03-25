Mr. Robot is one of the most talked-about shows on television right now, and for good reason. The first season was full of twists and turns, leaving viewers at the edge of their seats. Season 2 is set to premiere on July 13th, and Mr. Robot star Christian Slater recently sat down with Carly Chaikin to talk about what fans can expect from the new season.

Slater, who plays Mr. Robot himself, says that the new season will be “bigger and better” than the first. He teased that there are some “huge twists” in store for viewers and that everyone will be talking about the show’s biggest secrets. The actor also spoke about his experience working on the show, and how it’s been a dream come true for him. Mr. Robot is one of the most innovative and exciting shows on television right now, and Slater says he feels lucky to be a part of it.

What is Mr. Robot all about?

Mr. Robot is a psychological thriller that follows Elliot (Rami Malek), a young programmer who suffers from social anxiety disorder and clinical depression.

He turns to a life of hacking after he’s recruited by Mr. Robot (Christian Slater), the mysterious leader of an underground hacker group called society.

The show has been praised for its realistic portrayal of hacking culture and its complex, compelling characters. Mr. Robot is definitely one of the must-watch shows of the summer. Season two premieres on July 13th on USA Network.

Who is the cast of Mr. Robot

Mr. Robot is played by Christian Slater, Carly Chaikin as Darlene, Portia Doubleday as Angela Moss, and Martin Wallström as Tyrell Wellick.

It’s our last chance to save the world, friend. The Final Season of #MrRobot premieres 10.6 on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/1hG9UOs6PJ — Mr. Robot (@whoismrrobot) August 27, 2019

What are people expecting from Mr. Robot Season 2 –

Mr. Robot season two is going to be even more intense than the first season. The show’s creator, Sam Esmail, has said that the second season will focus on Elliot’s struggle to take down Mr. Robot and E Corp., the massive conglomerate he believes is responsible for his father’s death. We can also expect to see more of Mr. Robot’s backstory, as well as the origins of his relationship with Elliot.

Of course, with Mr. Robot being a show about hacking, there are bound to be plenty of twists and turns throughout the season. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens!