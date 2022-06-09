Ms. Marvel, the movie directed by the Russo Brothers, is facing a lot of backlash from the audience. The movie is getting review-bombed on IMDb and ratings are plummeting to 6.6/10 on Rotten Tomatoes with many citing that it’s a “huge letdown.” The movie has been held up against the source material and the fans are pretty disappointed. It’s not just limited to their expectations, but also their knowledge about Kamala and Carol.

Introduction to Ms. Marvel

Marvel Comics is synonymous with superheroes. From the inception of these characters in the 1940s, Marvel had a clear vision for how their heroes should look and act. They are often seen as morally good with a sense of justice and righteousness, who battle against corruption and injustice to help create a better world for all. Ms. Marvel is one of these superheroes and has managed to become a hero in her own right.*

Nobody said high school would be easy…especially when you’re a budding Super Hero. #MsMarvel https://t.co/XkbQ0x654t — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 9, 2022

Who is Ms. Marvel?

Ms. Marvel is a teenage girl with the power of super strength and flight who wears a costume very similar to those worn by male heroes such as Captain America and Iron Man. Unlike many other female superheroes, she sports a very conservative outfit, which includes long sleeves, pants, and even a full face mask that would make Superman blush.

Names of the characters in Ms. Marvel

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan

Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli

Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir

Aramis Knight as Kareem/ Red Dagger

Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan

Travina Springer as Tyesha Hillman

Nimra Bucha as Najma

Adaku Ononogbo as Fariha

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan

Arian Moayed as P. Cleary

Iyad Hajjaj as Oncle Rasheed

Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan

Rish Shah as Kamran

Arian Moayed as Agent P. Cleary

Aramis Knight as Red Dagger ‘Kareem’

Mehwish Hayat as Aisha

Laith Nakli as Sheikh Abdullah

Saagar Shaikh as Aamir

Fawad Khan as Hasan

Alysia Reiner as Sadie Deever

Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia

The storyline of Ms. Marvel

“In the fall of 1984, Captain America’s sidekick Jack Monroe finds herself stranded in Los Angeles, with no way home. The city has changed a lot since she last saw it and her Captain America memories are fading fast. But there’s something else at playing here already.

Can she keep herself safe long enough to figure out what it is?”

It’s been ten years since Marvel introduced the world to Ms. Marvel, the country’s first Pakistani American Muslim superhero, and she’s gone through a lot. Through her journey to become a hero, she has developed from an awkward teenage girl into a confident woman who has taken on the mantle of Captain Marvel. At the height of her popularity in the 1980s, Captain Marvel/Ms. Marvel starred in five regular series—written by some of the industry’s most notable creators—and appeared as a team member in several other prominent titles.

Ms Marvel has Rajinikanth’s Lingaa theme

Marvel Comics has featured the Lingaa song from Rajinikanth’s movie of the same name in their comic book series “Ms. Marvel”. The song, sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Lyrics written by Vairamuthu was used in Ms. Marvel’s comic book series to describe the feelings of one of the characters Kamala Khan. The song’s use was said to be a nod to the song’s composer and singer. The comic book series of Ms. Marvel is written by G Willow Wilson but the first issue by writer Sana Amanat has nothing on the song.

ADVERTISEMENT

It only has the usual introduction of a new title character, with its background story presented, and an explanation of her origins. While Shankar’s original song is on You-tube, there are no links to it in Ms. Marvel’s album or their two-volume collection of comic books.

So, what do you think about Ms. Marvel?